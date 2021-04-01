Indian government provides NRs 800 crores financial aid to Nepal for road construction project

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu informed on March 31, 2021, that the Indian Government has provided Nepali Rs. 800 crores of grant assistance for strengthening road infrastructure in the Terai region in Nepal. The grant has been provided under a Memorandum of Understanding.

According to the release by Indian Embassy, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Nepal Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Basant Kumar Nembang dedicated to Nepalese the Terai Roads built with the grant assistance of India.

The Nepalese government, under the Memorandum of Understanding, has identified 10 priority roads to be built under the Indian Government funding of NR 800 crores. The road project in Nepal is executed under the ‘Indian Government Funding and Government of Nepal implementation’ modality.

Terai Road Project in Nepal:

• These roads are also called Hulaki Rajmarg and they connect major towns located on the East-West highway with the border of India and Nepal.

• These 10 roads are located in 7 border districts of Province 1, 2, and 5 of Nepal.

• The 10 roads were divided into 14 packages. The Roads Department of Nepal had awarded 14 contracts from Oct 2016 to Nov 2017 for their construction for contractual purposes.

• Each Terai road has a seven-meter carriageway and two-meters of shoulders on both sides.

• The newly built roads have footpaths with railings inhabitation areas, drainage, road markings, road signage boards, road markings.

• Under the road project, over 111 kms of drainage network and 652 culverts have also been built.

Significance:

The Terai Road Project in Nepal has helped in strengthening road infrastructures in the Terai Region and has facilitated the people-to-people relationships between the border areas of India and Nepal.

The roads also provide easy and smooth travel to people of over 149 villages, 284 wards, 18 municipalities, 18 village municipalities, and 1 sub-metropolitan city.

The completed Hulaki roads with Indian assistance complement the other major border infrastructure that is developed by India in Nepal such as cross-border railway lines and check posts at Biratnagar and Birgunj.

India-Nepal Bilateral Relationship:

The relationship between India and Nepal has seen another milestone in the development cooperation. Indian Ambassador and Nepal Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport dedicated 13 out of 14 packages which are completed and are now being used by the people living in those areas for over a year.