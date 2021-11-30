Morning Current Affairs: 30 November 2021

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or award for the best footballer in the world. The ace football player had won the award in 2019 before the awards in 2020 got cancelled because of COVID-19. Messi has now won the Ballon d’Or award twice more than his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey has decided to step down as the CEO of Twitter paving the way for the current chief technical officer, Parag Agrawal. Dorsey had been serving as the Chief Executive of both the Twitter and Payment firm Square. Parag Agrawal has been with Twitter for more than a decade.

Admiral R Hari Kumar receives Guard of Honour as new Chief of Naval Staff

Admiral R Hari Kumar has received the Guard of Honour as the new Chief of Naval Staff. He took over as the new Chief of Naval Staff on November 30, 2021. Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has replaced Admiral KB Singh.

Bill on Regulation of Reproductive Technology to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

During the Winter Session of Parliament, the Health Minister is scheduled to table the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today. The latest bill seeks the regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology and assisted reproductive technology banks.

Umla becomes the 12th Village of Leh to have tap water supply

Umla has become the 12th village of Leh that now has the facility of tap water supply in each of its 25 odd households under Jal Jeevan Mission. As per the villager, early during the winters, the villagers had no option but to fetch water from streams by breaking the ice.

Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple to remain closed on November 30 and December 1

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will be closed for the public on November 30 and December 1, 2021, for facilitating certain construction activities in the temple premises. The temple was closed between 6 am & 6 pm on November 29 as well.

Nagaland Police launches ‘Call Your Cop’ Mobile App

Nagaland Police has launched the ‘Call your Cop’ mobile app which will enable all the citizens in the state to get in touch directly with the Police with just one click away. The development of the app is one of the most significant initiatives of the Nagaland Police.