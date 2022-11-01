Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates North India’s first data centre

Data Centre: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath inaugurated North India’s first hyper-scale data centre Yotta Yotta D1. It has been built at the cost of Rs. 5,000 crores and is spread over an area of 3,00,000 square feet at the upcoming Data Centre Park in Greater Noida.

During the inauguration of North India’s first Data Centre, an MoU worth Rs. 39,000 crores were also signed between the Yogi Adityanath Government and Hiranandani Group to be spent on the projects in the next five years on the occasion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he is delighted to see the opening of North India’s first data centre, which gives Momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India movement in the country.

आज ग्रेटर नोएडा में उत्तर भारत के पहले Hyperscale Data Centre का उद्घाटन हुआ।



इस Data Centre के संबंध में ₹39,000 करोड़ का MoU भी उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार और Yotta के मध्य हस्ताक्षरित हुआ है।



Yotta की पूरी टीम एवं प्रदेश वासियों को हृदय से बधाई! pic.twitter.com/4wkraHlG1W — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 31, 2022

Data Centre in Greater Noida: Significance

North India’s first Data Centre which will be established in Greater Noida, will increase the data storage capacity of the country, which until now stood at two percent despite the fact that 1.5 billion mobile phones and 650 million internet users in the world are from India using 20% of the data.

Data Centre in Uttar Pradesh: Key Details

1. The Data Centre Park, which is spread over 20 acres by Hiranandani Group, will have a total of 6 data centres.

2. The newly inaugurated seven-story Yotta D1 is part of this episode.

3. Designed as per international quality standards, this exclusive data centre offers direct fibre connectivity to all the major telecom operators from 4 different routes.

4. The Yotta D1 features internet peering exchanges and direct fibre connectivity to and from global cloud operators. It makes it extremely useful for global connectivity.

5. Yotta D1 will also be the first pillar of North India’s 5G revolution.

UP Government’s Data Centre Policy

As per the official statement, the Data Center Policy was notified in 2021. Under the state government’s policy, the work of setting up of 4 data Centre Parks by various investors is currently under process with an investment of more than Rs. 15,950 crores.

In the new Data Centre Policy, the state government has not only simplified the land allotment process but has also taken care of the needs of the investors in every aspect related to the infrastructure including the availability of electricity.

