Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 10 July to 16 July 2022

Ahmedabad and Kerala were featured on TIME Magazine's List of World's Greatest Places of 2022 which included the top 50 extraordinary destinations from across the world including the Great Barrier Reef, the Arctic and the International Space Station.

Popular singer Daler Mehndi was sentenced to two years of jail by a district court in Patiala on July 14, 2022. He was arrested thereafter and taken into police custody. The singer has been arrested in relation to a human trafficking case filed in 2003.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the Acting President of Sri Lanka on July 15, 2022. He has been sworn in as the interim President till the Sri Lankan parliament concludes its process of electing a new successor.

Indian-origin British politician Rishi Sunak is leading the race to become the next Prime Minister of United Kingdom. His closest competitor is former UK Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt and foreign secretary Liz Truss.

The first monkeypox case in India has been reported from Kollam, Kerala. A 35-year-old man returning from UAE tested for the viral disease after showing symptoms upon his arrival. The central government has issued guidelines on monkeypox management to all states and union territories.

India has surpassed Pakistan and jumped to the third position with 108 rating in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022. The change in ratings come after India's 10-wicket win over England in the 1st ODI at Kennington on July 12th.

NASA has released a wave of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope that reveal astounding details of the unseen and early universe. The new images by James Webb Space reveal details about a "stellar nursery", a cloud of gas around a dying star, a "quintet" of galaxies and the atmosphere of a faraway gas planet.

The centre has made COVID-19 booster dose free for all citizens above 18 years for the next 75 days from July 15, 2022. The free booster dose will be made available at all government centres.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This is the first-ever time women's cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games.

The 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar created history by winning gold in 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Finland on July 10, 2022. She made India proud by winning a gold and 2 bronze at the championships 2022 held in Tampere, Finland on July 10, 2022.