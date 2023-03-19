Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 13 March to 19 March 19 2023

Transport Minister initiates India’s First Methanol-powered Buses

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport & Highways recently started 100% Methanol Buses. These Methanol-fueled buses will be executed by BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation). They are highly beneficial as they accelerate engine performance and reduce the emissions of toxic gases. This step is a part of the government's ‘Clean Energy Mission’. NITI Aayig releases the ‘Methanol Economy Programme’ for economic & growth purposes.

Diplomat Erec Garcetti becomes US Ambassador to India

The former Mayor and leader Eric Garcetti has been confirmed as the US Envoy for India. US Senate Committee announced his appointment after a 52-42 vote margin. After a long wait of 2 years, he has been assigned this position. He was at first the choice of US President Joe Biden. He has earlier helped Los Angeles in building the public transport system.

FIFA Association revised the 2026 World Cup Format

Recently, the Football Federation updated the stage structure for the World Cup to be held in 2026. For the tournament, the USA, Canada and Mexico are decided as co-hosters. From 16 groups of 3 teams, this time there will be 12 groups of 4 teams comprising 48 teams in total. Also, there is a major change in the number of matches as it has been expanded from 64 to 104.

Indian-origin Ravi Chaudhary as the next US Air Force’s Secretary

Ravi Chaudhry, the former flight test engineer acquired the Assistant Secretary position in the US Air Force. His confirmation came after the voting results by US Senate i.e. 65-29. Even the competitor Republican Party voted in favour of him. He has conducted several combat operations.

Shaktikanta Das titled ‘Governor of the Year’ by Central Banking

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktkanta Das has been awarded the Governor of the Year award for 2023. He has been lauded for maintaining the financial markets of India during the COVID-19 period of crisis. He has contributed extensively to the Indian economy by laying out necessary regulations and accelerating overall growth.

How India saved itself after Global Banking Collapse?

After the second largest bank failure in history as Signature & Silicon Valley Banks of the US face a stock crisis, India has managed to be on the safe side. Billions of losses have shaken the global economies as other banks across the United States stand at high risk. RBI helped India in curbing the financial cracks.

Google celebrates Mario Molina’s 80th Birthday

Google Doodle memorizes the 80th Birth Anniversary of Mario Molina on March 19, 2023. He was an eminent chemist of his time. His contributions include the discovery of the main cause of Ozone layer depletion. He even involved Government in implementing proper measures to tackle one of the major environmental issues surrounding the planet. Mario found that Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are highly damaging to the Earth’s protective shield.

World Air Quality Report 2023: India at the 8th spot

According to IQAir, India acquires the 8th position which has declined from the previous 5th spot. The populace in India is at risk of 83.2 μg/cubic metre of PM2.5 pollutants as declared by the Swiss air quality monitoring firm. Out of the 50 most polluted cities in the world, 39 cities are from India hence it signifies serious harm to the people. While the African country Chad is marked as the topmost polluted country in the world in 2023.

ICC Player of the Month (Feb): Harry Brook & Ashleigh Gardner

England’s Harry Brook won the Men’s Player of the month title for February 2023 while tough Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner wins the Women’s Player of the month. This time Harry defeats Ravindra Jadeja and Ashleigh beats South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt and England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt. They both outperformed their rivals and were announced as victorious.

Another Milestone for India: RRR wins at Oscars 2023

Widely-acclaimed film ‘RRR; by SS Rajamouli makes everyone proud at the Oscars big event held in LA. At the 95th Academy Awards, the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the ‘Best Original Song’ Award. It is an exuberant moment for MM Keeravani and the whole team. Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone presented the award.

Also Read: Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 05 March to 11 March 2023