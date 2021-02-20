Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 15 February to 20 February 2021

Mario Draghi becomes new PM of Italy

Mario Draghi on February 13, 2021, took charge as the new Prime Minister of Italy. He was the former Chief of the European Central Bank. His appointment as the new PM has come against the ongoing economic recession in Italy and the deadly pandemic. As the country got its new Prime Minister, it capped the political instability that the nation was facing.

Centre announces changes in the Mapping Policy of India

The Central Government on February 15, 2021, introduced major changes to India’s mapping policy especially for the Indian companies According to the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, innovators and corporations of India will not be subjected to any form of restrictions or early approvals before they do any form of changes to the digital maps and geospatial data within the Indian territory.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches e-Chhawani portal

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 16, 2021, launched the e-Chhawani portal for providing municipal services to over 20 lakh citizens living in 62 cantonment Boards all over India. The portal by the government will offer online municipal services to the residents as they will be able to register their complaints against any civic issue and will also get the solution.

Dr. Ajay Mathur is the new DG of International Solar Alliance

Dr. Ajay Mathur has become the new Director-General of ISA after being elected at the first assembly of ISA members. He replaced Mr. Upendra Tripathy who had served as the DG of ISA ever since it was formed in 2015. ISA is a coalition of 73 member countries that have been established to promote affordable, safe, and sustainable energy for all.

Fossils of the world’s oldest animal found in Madhya Pradesh

The fossils of Dickinsonia, the oldest and the earliest known living animal of the world, have been found on the Bhimbetka rock shelters. It is about 50 km away from Bhopal. The fossils were found by the researchers of the Geological Survey of India who were visiting Bhimbetka before the Geological Conference. The animal dates back to almost 550 million years.

Oil and gas projects in Tamil Nadu inaugurated

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of oil and gas projects in Tamil Nadu state on February 17, 2021. The Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi gas pipeline and the Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit were dedicated to the country by the Prime Minister. The project aims at facilitating the socio-economic benefits and will also help in promoting the country’s mission towards ‘Urja Atmanirbharata’.

Kumbh Mela to start from April 1, 2021

The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash announced the limits and schedule of Kumbh Mela 2021 on February 18. This year, the mela will be held just for 30 days because of the ongoing pandemic. The pilgrims will require passes to attend the mela which will be issued only after the submission of a negative RT-PCR report.

United Nations call for fair and even distribution of vaccines

The Chief of United Nations, Antonio Guterres called for the even and fair distribution of the Coronavirus vaccines. He criticized the unfair distribution with most of the powerful countries acquiring the majority of the vaccines. The UN Chief noted that only 10 countries have administered almost 75% of the Coronavirus vaccines while 130 countries still haven’t got even a single dose.

Perseverance rover of NASA successfully lands on Mars

The Perseverance rover of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration successfully landed at the Jezero crater of Mars on February 18, 2021. The rover landed after surviving a blazing 7 minutes plunge through the Martian atmosphere, nearly seven months after it took off. The Perseverance Rover will be spending the coming years searching for the signs of ancient microbial life on the planet.

Hyderabad is the 2020 Tree City of the World

Hyderabad has become the only city of India to be recognized as the Tree City of the World. The recognition was announced by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and the Arbour day Foundation. The city was chosen for its commitment to growing and maintaining the urban forest. The other cities recognized as Tree Cities were from Australia, Canada, the US, and the UK.