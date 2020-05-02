Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 27 April to 2 May 2020

Lockdown 3.0: What's open and what's closed?

The Lockdown in India has now been extended up to May 17, 2020 for COVID-19 containment in India. The Ministry of Home Affairs has released new guidelines to be followed during the lockdown for Red, Orange and Green Zones separately. The guidelines state that what activities will be permitted in containment zones and which establishments will remain closed. Go through complete list here.

Lockdown Extended: Full list of Red/Orange/Green Zones in all Districts

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has categorised all the districts in India as Red, Orange or Green Zones for the containment of novel Coronavirus in the country. As per the new list of COVID-19 containment zones, almost all the metro cities have been designated as Red Zones including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and others. Have a look at the full list of containment zones here.

Renowned Actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 following a prolonged illness. He was 67 and is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The actor had been battling with cancer and other health-related complications for a long time. He gave several blockbuster hits ti the Bollywood including Bobby, Chandni, Karz, Bol Radha Bol and others.

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

Bollywood lost its one of the finest actors, Irrfan Khan on April 29, 2020, who had been battling a rare colon cancer. The actor passed away at the age of 53 and is survived by wife Sutapa, sons Ayan and Babil. Khan was last seen in the movie 'Angrezi Medium'. He was known for introducing a new wave in the Indian Cinema with his films like The Lunchbox, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar and others.

Suresh N Patel became new Vigilance Commissioner

Banker Suresh N Patel has become the new Vigilance Commissioner of the anti-corruption watchdog. He took the oath of the office of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) by Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari through videoconferencing.

Coronavirus- Free States of India: Full List

The Government has declared a total of six states and 319 districts as Coronavirus-free areas in India. As per the new list of Green Zones in India, 319 districts are said to be free from COVID-19 pandemic. States that have been declared as Coronavirus free are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura. Get full list here.

India becomes third largest military spender

India has now become the third largest military spender of the world, as per the report released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The first and second spots have been taken by the United States and China, respectively. India's rivalry with Pakistan and China is the main reason behind the rise in military spending..

SC calls for adoption of ‘one nation, one ration card’

The Supreme Court has called for the adoption of the ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme in India amid the COVID-19 crises. The apex court has directed the Central Government to adopt the scheme with an aim to benefit the migrant workers and EWS section to get food at subsidized rates.

JioMart launched on WhatsApp Number 8850008000

Reliance Industries rolled out its e-commerce platform JioMart on WhatsApp, following the deal between Facebook & Jio. The JioMart is an only grocery store that can be accessed on WhatsApp number 8850008000. Customers just need to feed this number on their phones to place the order online..

Saudi Arabia puts end to death penalty for minors

The Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia has put an end to the death penalty for minors involved in the crime . The kingdom will now penalise the minors with imprisonment of 10 years. The minors will be put in prison in the juvenile detention centres.