Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 5 October to 10 October 2020

Delhi Government launched Anti-Air Pollution Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched anti-air pollution campaign named Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh to battle pollution in the national capital. The campaign includes detailed plans for 13 pollution hotspots of Delhi. CM Kejriwal also announced the development of war room and mobile app named Green Delhi.

Reliance launches RT-PCR kit that gives results in 2 hours

Reliance Industries subsidiary Reliance Life Sciences has launched a RT-PCR Kit that gives out results of the COVID-19 virus in time span of just 2 hours. Currently, the RT-PCR test kit used across India takes around 24 hours to give out the results of SARS-CoV-2.

Guidelines issued for reopening of Cinema Halls

The Union Government has released guidelines for reopening of cinema halls and theatres in India. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by Government states that cinema halls will be allowed to operate with just 50% capacity to ensure social distancing amid pandemic.

Roger Penrose and Reinhard Genzel & Andrea Ghez jointly awarded with Nobel Prize in Physics 2020

Roger Penrose and Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez jointly won the Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 on October 6, 2020. They have been awarded for their discovery on black holes. These scientists revealed the ‘darkest secrets of the universe’.

India, French satellites to trace Illegal oil spillage by ships

The maritime surveillance satellites that will be jointly launched by India and France will trace the illegal spillage of oil by ships in the Indian Ocean Region. The French space agency CNES made the announcement in this regard. These satellites will soon enter into development phase.

Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer A. Doudna won Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have been jointly awarded with the prestigious Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 for development of a tool for genome editing. The scientists discovered CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors that help to edit or change the DNA of plants, animals and other microorganisms.

88th Air Force Day 2020 observed on October 8

Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary on October 8, 2020. The Air Force held a parade and showcased an air display by various aircraft including the newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft. The ceremony took place at Hindon airbase, Ghaziabad.

Louise Gluck won Nobel Prize in Literature 2020

American poet Louise Gluck won the Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 on October 8, 2020 for her poetic voice that makes individual existence universal. Apart from being a poet, Gluck is an English professor at Yale University, Connecticut. Her debut literary work was Firstborn that was released in 1968.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan no more

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020 at the age of 74. He was sufffering from a prolonged illness. Paswan's death came as another shock for Indian politics, following the demise of Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee. Paswan served as the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

World Food Programme won Nobel Peace Prize 2020

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the World Food Programme (WFP) with the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 on October 9, 2020. The WFP has been selected for the prestigious award for its efforts to combat hunger and for its contribution towards improving the conditions to reinstate peace at the conflict-affected areas.