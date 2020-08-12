Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 August 2020

Google People Cards launched in India: All you need to know

Google has introduced its new feature named "People Cards" in India that allows users to build their public profile on Search Engine, which is like a virtual visiting card. Users who have their Google Account can create their People Card on Google through their mobile number. Know everything about People Cards here.

US Elections 2020: Kamala Harris named as vice-presidential running mate

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as vice-presidential running mate for the US Elections 2020. Harris is the first Asian American woman to compete on a presidential ticket of a major party in the United States. The announcement regarding this was made by Joe Biden on his Twitter handle.

Saudi Arabia ends oil supply & loan facility to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has ended its oil supply and loan facility extended to Pakistan, putting an end to the decades-long friendship between them. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has also asked Pakistan to pay back USD 1 billion of the USD 6.2 billion package that was announced in November 2018. This package covered loan worth USD 3 billion and oil supply of USD 3.2 billion.

Andhra Pradesh launches YSR Cheyutha Scheme for rural economy

Andhra Pradesh Government has launched YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2020 to make women self-reliant and to boost the rural economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The AP Government has allocated Rs. 4,500 crore for the implementation of the scheme. The state government also looks forward to launch the YSR Asara Scheme.

Tamil Lyricist PK Muthusami dies at 99

Renowned Tamil Film lyricist PK Muthusami passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 99. He was about to complete his 100th birthday in 2020. In his career, Muthusami wrote many memorable Tamil film lyrics and songs. Some of the famous songs written by him include ‘Mapilai vandar’, ‘Chinna china nadai nadandu’ and others.