Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 December 2020

Bihar wins Digital India Awards 2020 for innovative digital initiatives amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bihar has been awarded with the Digital India Award 2020 for undertaking innovative digital initiatives amid the COVID-19 lockdown to reach out to its citizens. Around 21 lakh people of the state, who were stranded outside due to the lockdown, got assistance through the online platforms.

Ban on onion export to be removed from January 1, 2021

The government on December 28, 2020 decided to remove the ban on onion export from January 1, 2021. All variety of onions including the Bangalore Rose Onions and Krishnapuram Onions will be allowed to export from January 1 onwards. The export of onions was banned in September 2020 due to price hikes.

Year-ender 2020: Top Government Schemes launched this year

The Central as well as various State Governments launched several schemes this year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues such as unemployment. Have a look at the top government schemes launched in 2020 such as Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, Vivad Se Vishwas, Operation Green Scheme and others.

ICC Awards: Virat Kohli wins Cricketer of Decade, MS Dhoni wins Spirit of Cricket Award

Virat Kohli was awarded with the two prestigious ICC Awards of the Decade including the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade and Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was awarded with the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

Vishakhapatnam Civic body adjudged as best performing Municipal Corporation of India

The Greater Vishakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has been adjudged as the best performing Municipal Corporation of India by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the PMAY-Urban scheme of 2019.