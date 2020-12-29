Year-ender 2020: Top Government Schemes announced in 2020, from Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to Vivad Se Vishwas

The year 2020 has been one of the most unpredictable years in terms of impact it had on the mankind. From the spread of novel Coronvirus to natural calamities, explosions, crashes, deaths and what not, 2020 shook the whole world. Amidst all this, the Indian Government undertook several initiatives and implemented various schemes to enable focused and sustainable development of the nation.

Here in this article, Jagranjosh.com brings to you the top government schemes that were launched in the year 2020 amid the ongoing pandemic such as Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, Operation Green Scheme and others. Also, have a look at some important schemes launched by various state governments in 2020:

Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

• PM Narendra Modi announced the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package on May 12, 2020 with an aim to make India self-reliant.

• The Union Cabinet approved various initiatives under the ambitious Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan on May 20, 2020 to provide stimulus to Indian Economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

• This Rs 20 lakh crore worth Coronavirus Stimulus Package aims to make India self-reliant in all the aspects.

• The initiatives announced under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan include Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), allocation of foodgrains to migrants, Extension of Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore for MSMEs, Scheme for Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (FME) and others.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana

• The Central Government launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, an employment scheme for the creation of new employment opportunities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

• The scheme was launched under the new Rs 2.65 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 12, 2020.

• The scheme benefits new employees who are employed in EPFO-registered establishments with less than Rs 15,000 monthly wages.

• The scheme will also be beneficial for those who left the jobs during March 1 to September 30, 2020 and got employed from or after October 1, 2020.

PM SVANidhi Scheme

• The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the PM SVANidhi Scheme under the ambit of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package on June 1, 2020.

• The scheme was launched to provide working capital loans to street vendors so that they can resume their livelihoods that was impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic & lockdown.

• Under the scheme, the government aims to provide up to Rs. 10,000 loans to street vendors for one year tenure to help them restart their businesses.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

• PM Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) on September 10, 2020. The scheme was launched digitally.

• The PMMSY scheme is aimed at boosting the sustainable development of fisheries sector of India.

• The scheme will be implemented in a period of 5 years, starting from 2020-21 to 2024-25 at an estimated cost of Rs. 20,050 crores.

• The scheme will be implemented in all the states and union territories under the ambitious Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package.

Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme

• Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Vivad se Vishwas scheme on February 1, 2020, during her budget speech with an aim to settle the large number of pending direct tax cases.

• Following this, the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 was tabled in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to resolve disputes related to the pending direct tax payments.

• The scheme waives off the interest and penalty completely for the taxpayers who pay off their due taxes before the deadline.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme

• The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme was notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) on April 1, 2020 for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing.

• The scheme aims to boost domestic manufacturing of mobile phones in the country and attract investments in Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units for manufacturing of mobile phones.

• Companies which invested under the PLI scheme were in turn offered with the production-linked incentive.

• The PLI Scheme provided momentum to the Indian electronics sector globally. After witnessing the success of scheme in electronics sector, the Government has now added ten more sectors including Pharmaceuticals and drugs, Textile Products, Food Products, Automobile and auto component and others.

National Digital Health Mission

• The Government will roll out the National Digital Health Mission across India in January 2021.

• Under the health mission, unique health IDs will be provided to every individual. These IDs will work as health accounts of people, comprising the past medical records, treatment and diagnosis.

• The Government has designated the National Health Authority (NHA) as the nodal agency for the mission.

• The mission will be launched on the basis of National Health Data Management Policy, which was finalised by the NHA itself.

Mission Karmayogi

• The Mission Karmayogi was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 2, 2020 for Civil Services Capacity Building.

• The mission aims to lay the foundation for capacity building of civil servants to ensure they learn the best practices while remaining entrenched in the Indian culture.

• The mission will help make the civil servants more efficient and accountable to the citizens' needs.

• The Prime Minister's HR council will assist the mission and will be comprised of several experts.

Operation Green Scheme

• The Government launched a new scheme named Operation Green on November 11, 2020.

• Under the Operation Green Scheme, Himalayan and North-Eastern states will get 50% subsidy for air transportation of notified 41 fruits and vegetables to any place across India.

• The airlines will be providing the direct air transport subsidy to suppliers, agents, consignor or consignee by charging only 50% of actual freight charges.

• The airlines will claim the balance 50% freight charges as subsidy from the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II

• The Phase II of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) was launched by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry on March 4, 2020.

• The second phase will be implemented for five years during 2020-21 - 2024-25.

• The second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) will focus on sustaining the achievements under the Phase I such as ensuring safe access to toilets.

• The scheme aims to ensure that every gram panchayat undertakes the effective solid and liquid waste management (SLWM).

E-Gram Swaraj Portal & Swamitva Scheme

• PM Narendra Modi launched the E-Gram Swaraj Portal & Swamitva Scheme on April 24, 2020 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day 2020 for upliftment of rural areas of the nation.

• The Swamitva Scheme will help boost the rapid development of rural areas by mapping the properties of villages.

• Latest surveying technology will be used such as drones to measure the inhabited land in the villages.

Top Schemes launched by State Governments

Chhattisgarh Government launched 'Godhan Nyay Yojana'

• Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 25, 2020 launched 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state to promote animal husbandry and make it profitable.

• The scheme aims to prevent open grazing by cattle and deal with the problem of stray animals in the state.

• Under the scheme, the state government will procure cow dung at a fixed procurement rate from the livestock owners.

• The procurement rate will be decided by a five-member sub-committee that will be chaired by Agriculture & Water Resource Minister Ravindra Choubey.

Delhi Government approved ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’

• Delhi Government approved the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’ on July 21 to enable doorstep delivery of ration.

• Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will no longer be required to visit the shop; the ration will be delivered to their homes with due respect.

• Packing of flour, rice and sugar will be done and delivered at the doorstep. The flour will be made available from the FCI warehouse.

Rajasthan Government launched ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’

• Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launched the ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’ on August 20, 2020 to provide quality food to poor in the state.

• Under the scheme, the quality nutritious food will be provided at just Rs. 8 to poor people in 213 urban local bodies of the state.

• This nutritious meal will contain 250 gm chapatti, 100 gm of pulses, 100 gms of vegetables and pickle.

Madhya Pradesh Government launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana

• On the lines of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, the Madhya Pradesh government launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana’.

• Under the scheme, the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN who are already getting Rs. 6,000 assistance annually will get additional Rs 4000 financial assistance.

• The Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Scheme will benefit around 80 lakh farmers in the state.

West Bengal Government launched 'Duare Sarkar' Programme

• West Bengal Government on December 1, 2020 launched the 'Duare Sarkar' programme for doorstep delivery of state government schemes. The name of scheme literally means 'government at your doorstep'.

• The programme is aimed at making the state government schemes more accessible to the general public.

• The scheme that will be offered to the doorsteps are health scheme Swastha Sathi, public food distribution scheme Khadya Sathi, Jai Johar and Kanyashree scheme and others.

Andhra Pradesh Government launched Amma Vodi scheme

• Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme to enable below poverty line (BPL) mothers and guardians to educate their children.

• The scheme has been approved with the financial outlay of Rs 6318 crore.

• The state government will be providing financial assistance of Rs 15000 to poor and financially weak mothers or guardians annually to facilitate them in educating their children.

• The beneficiaries will get the amount directly into their bank accounts in the month of January every year.

