In a first, two CRPF Women Officers get promoted to Inspector General Rank

CRPF Women Officers: Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham, two women officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General for the first time after their induction into the force in 1987.

Inspector General Seema Dhundiya will head the Bihar sector of the Central Reserve Police Force while IG Annie Abraham will be posted as the head of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF. This is also the first time RAF will be headed by a woman Inspector General. Notably, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was the first Central Armed Police Force to induct women in combat in 1986.

As per Annie Abraham, “We joined CRPF in 1986 and were inducted a year later. Since then, we have seen many difficult situations.”

She further added that after her training, she was posted in Ayodhya. According to her, those were the initial days when the skirmishes had just started, but we learned a lot.

Seema Dhundia, while speaking on the promotion said that despite being an operations commander, she would also like to play a role of a mentor. She added that she would like to make troops thorough professionals, having impeccable bearing and conduct and of course a conducive environment of the young women entrants in this giant force.

1. Both officers have commanded an all-women Indian Police contingent at the United Nations.

2. The officers have also been decorated with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, and the ‘Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak’ during their service.

3. As per Annie Abraham, she led an all-male battalion in Mizoram and had to move the central battalion from there to Jammu when the land row broke out in 2008.

What is the role of Rapid Action Force (RAF)?

The 15-battalion strong Rapid Action Force is deployed for anti-riots, counter-protests and sensitive law and order duties in various parts of the country. It is deployed to assist the state police forces with heavy crowd management and during VIP visits.

The Bihar sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commands about four battalions that are deployed for anti-Naxal operations and other law and order duties, apart from some RAF duties and CoBRA, the unit specializes in jungle warfare.

Women Combat in CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was the central armed police force to induct women in combat in 1986. CRPF has six battalions at present with women constables filling more than 6,000 posts.

