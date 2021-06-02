Union Cabinet approves MoC between India and Japan in sustainable urban development

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has given its approval to the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Sustainable Urban Development between India and Japan.

The MoC will be signed between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, India, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, Japan. It will be in supersession of the existing MoU of 2007 on urban development.

The signed MoC will promote deep, long-term, and strong bilateral cooperation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development between India and Japan.

Objective:

• The MoC between India and Japan aims to facilitate and strengthen the technical cooperation between India and Japan in the field of Sustainable Urban Development including, urban planning, affordable housing (including rental housing), smart cities development, sewerage, and water waste management, urban flood management, Transit-Oriented Development, Intelligent transport management system, Disaster Resilient Development, multimodal integration as well as other areas as mutually identified by both the countries.

• The proposed Memorandum of cooperation will enable the exchange of best practices and key learnings in the above-mentioned areas.

Key Details:

• A Joint Working Group will be constituted to strategize as well as implement the programs under the framework of MoC. The group will meet once a year, alternately in India and Japan.

• The cooperation under the signed MoC will start on the date of its signature and will continue for a period of 5 years. It may also be renewed automatically for the further successive periods of 5 years at a time.

How the MoC will benefit both India and Japan?

The MoC between the two friendly nations is expected to provide employment opportunities in the field of sustainable urban development, including smart cities development, urban planning, affordable housing, sewerage, and waste- water management, urban flood management, urban transport, and disaster-resilient development.