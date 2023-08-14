Chess Game With Answers: Chess is a board game for two players played on a checkered board with 64 squares arranged in an eight-by-eight grid. The game is played by millions of people worldwide.

Players control pieces that move across the board according to certain rules. The goal of the game is to checkmate the opponent's king, whereby the king is under immediate attack and cannot escape.

Your king is the most important piece on the board, so you need to protect it at all costs.

Chess Puzzle #10: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Chess is a game of strategy, so you need to be thinking ahead several moves in advance. Sometimes, it is necessary to sacrifice a piece in order to gain a strategic advantage.

Attacking your opponent's king: The goal of the game is to checkmate your opponent's king, so you need to constantly be looking for ways to attack it.

Here, the chess board above shows the position of each remaining chess piece. In this chess game, the white is to move and checkmate the black king in a single move. What is your winning move here?

Check below the solution of the chess puzzle!

Chess Puzzles with Answers

Bravo! If you found the winning move of white to checkmate black in 1 move. However, if you are still looking for the answer, we have shared the chess puzzle solution below.

Answer: Move the white rook from a1 to a7 to checkmate black king in 1 move.

