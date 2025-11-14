Children's Day Photo: 10+ AI Prompts to Create Cute and Creative Kids' Images using Google Gemini Nano Banana

Children’s Day is all about celebrating the innocence of every child. It is a chance to make them feel special and loved. In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

To make this occasion more memorable, parents and teachers can craft creative visuals using AI tools like Nano Banana, a Google AI image generation and editing tool.

This article will guide you in creating cute and creative images of children that truly capture the essence of Children’s Day. Let’s get started!

10+ Google Gemini AI Prompts for Children’s Day

Following is a list of 10+ AI prompts for the Google Gemini Nano Banana image generation tool that can help you generate vibrant images that are perfect for Children’s Day.