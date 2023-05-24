Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away. Who was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya? Let's know her better.

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known for her popular television serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passes away in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. The actor passed away in the Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. Let's know the late actor better. Who was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya? Born on July 28, 1990, the actor is most famous for her role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actor also has a sister, Jinal Thakkar. Ankit Upadhyay is her brother. Some reports say that the actor is engaged to Jay Suresh Gandi.

The road accident

The accident took place when the actor's Fortuner fell into a gorge. The accident occurred during a steep curve. Her fiance was also traveling with the actor.