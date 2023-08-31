What Is The 7 Minute Cancer Treatment? All You Need To Know About Atezolizumab

7-Minute Cancer Treatment: Science has come up with another miracle for the service of mankind. England has become the first nation in the UK to introduce a new seven-minute cancer treatment injection.

The immunotherapy medicine "Atezolizumab" can now be administered to cancer patients intravenously, which can take up to an hour, using this novel technique instead. This ground-breaking method was given the nod by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the NHS made the announcement on August 29 as a result.

What is Atezolizumab?

Atezolizumab, the intravenous drug given to patients through veins using drip is also known as Tecentriq. It enables the body's immune system of the patient to find and eliminate malignant cells. According to the National Cancer Institute, “Atezolizumab is a type of targeted therapy drug called an immune checkpoint inhibitor. It is a monoclonal antibody that works by binding to the protein PD-L1 on the surface of some cancer cells, which keeps cancer cells from suppressing the immune system. This allows the immune system to attack the cancer cells.”

How does Atezolizumab cure cancer patients?

The immunotherapy medicine, atezolizumab, is produced by Genentech, a Roche subsidiary. It works by enhancing a patient's immune system so it can find and destroy cancer cells. The medication is typically injected intravenously. Due to problems with vein access, this type of administration can take up to an hour and present difficulties for some individuals. According to Marius Scholtz, Medical Director at Roche Products Limited, "It takes approximately seven minutes, compared with 30 to 60 minutes for the current method of an intravenous infusion."

The current NHS protocol offers transfusion-based treatment for various cancers, including:

Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Melanoma

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Small Cell Lung Cancer

How is this new method beneficial?

This new approach is projected to offer patients more efficient and convenient care and to afford cancer care teams greater time. The newly introduced injectable procedure is estimated to consume just seven minutes, substantially cutting treatment durations.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), NHS England announced on Tuesday that hundreds of eligible patients receiving the immunotherapy atezolizumab were scheduled to receive an "under the skin" injection, which will give cancer teams more time to treat other patients.

"This approval will not only allow us to deliver convenient and faster care for our patients, but it will also enable our teams to treat more patients throughout the day," said Dr Alexander Martin, a consultant oncologist at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The majority of the almost 3,600 patients who begin atezolizumab therapy each year in England will switch to the quicker injection route, according to NHS England. Also, the patients receiving atezolizumab in addition to intravenous chemotherapy may still receive their medication through transfusions. This ground-breaking move not only advances cancer treatment but also holds the potential for bettering patient lives and streamlining hospital operations.

