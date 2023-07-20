What Is Apple’s New AI Chatbot?

In the race to develop the best AI chatbot, Apple has been relatively quiet. But, a recent report suggests that the company is working on its own chatbot that its engineers are referring to as ‘Apple GPT’.

Apple GPT is said to be similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. It is being developed by Apple's AI team.

Apple's entry into the chatbot race is a major development. It could result in serious competition for OpenAI, Google and Microsoft, who are currently the leading players in the market.

The new development in the AI sector by Apple was first discovered by Bloomberg and it states, “Apple Inc. is quietly working on artificial intelligence tools that could challenge those of OpenAI Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and others, but the company has yet to devise a clear strategy for releasing the technology to consumers.”

Reportedly, Apple’s new AI chatbot is built on a framework called Ajax, which is designed to create large language models.

Large language models are AI-based systems that can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way.

Bloomberg reports that the project is led by John Giannandrea, head of machine learning and AI at Apple, and Craig Federighi, Apple's top software engineering executive.

Apple is still developing the new Apple GPT. Once released, Apple GPT could be used for a variety of tasks, such as providing customer support, generating creative content, and helping users learn new things.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that generative AI is something that Apple is "looking at closely." He also expressed concerns about the flood of new AI services hitting the market.

The company currently has no plans to bring this AI model out for consumers. Bloomberg mentions, “Apple employees say the company’s tool essentially replicates Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI, and doesn’t include any novel features or technology. The system is accessible as a web application and has a stripped-down design not meant for public consumption.”

“As such, Apple has no current plans to release it to consumers, though it is actively working to improve its underlying models,” it added.

To conclude, Apple GPT has the potential to be a powerful tool. It is still important to remember that the chatbot is still in development, and it is not yet clear how it will be used by Apple or by consumers.

