Best Bowling Figures in World Cup: Cricket is a diverse game with a variety of playing formats and they all require different strategies. Wickets are of the utmost importance in Test Cricket, and the game continues until the entire batting team has been dismissed. In T20s, players bat to score as many runs as possible without worrying about milestones or their wickets.
In the limited overs One-Day International format, preserving wickets is necessary for the batting side. The pressure, pitch and ICC rules all tend to favour batsmen usually, but quick dismissals can shift the momentum of the match within a few overs.
The bowlers have taken upwards of 5 wickets many times in ODIs and even in the World Cup, the biggest and most prestigious cricket tournament. Despite the level of competition and tough conditions in the World Cup, many bowlers have registered five, six and even seven-wicket hauls.
Today, we take a look at the best bowling figures in single innings in the ICC ODI World Cup. Dive in to know the names of the players with the best bowling figures in the ODI World Cup.
Most Five Wicket Hauls in ICC World Cup
Best Bowling Figures in ICC Cricket World Cup
There have only been five players in World Cup history who have registered a seven-wicket haul. Some of the greatest bowlers of all time don’t even have such figures in test cricket. Yet, we have witnessed such marvellous feats many times in the ODI World Cup.
India’s Mohammed Shami was the latest addition to this list after he scored an incredible 7-wicket haul in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. He is also the only bowler with two entries in the top 20 World Cup best bowling figures list.
|
Best Bowling Figures in ICC ODI World Cup
|
Position
|
Player
|
Overs
|
Wickets/Runs
|
Economy
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
1
|
Glenn McGrath (Australia)
|
7.0
|
7/15
|
2.14
|
Namibia
|
27 Feb 2003
|
2
|
Andy Bichel (Australia)
|
10.0
|
7/20
|
2.00
|
England
|
02 Mar 2003
|
3
|
Tim Southee (New Zealand)
|
9.0
|
7/33
|
3.66
|
England
|
20 Feb 2015
|
4
|
Winston Davis (West Indies)
|
10.3
|
7/51
|
4.85
|
Australia
|
11 Jun 1983
|
5
|
Mohammed Shami (India)
|
9.5
|
7/57
|
5.79
|
New Zealand
|
15 Nov 2023
|
6
|
Gary Gilmour (Australia)
|
12.0
|
6/14
|
1.16
|
England
|
18 Jun 1975
|
7
|
Ashish Nehra (India)
|
10.0
|
6/23
|
2.30
|
England
|
26 Feb 2003
|
8
|
Shane Bond (New Zealand)
|
10.0
|
6/23
|
2.30
|
Australia
|
11 Mar 2003
|
9
|
Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)
|
9.1
|
6/25
|
2.72
|
Bangladesh
|
14 Feb 2003
|
10
|
Kemar Roach (West Indies)
|
8.3
|
6/27
|
3.17
|
Netherlands
|
28 Feb 2011
|
11
|
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
|
9.0
|
6/28
|
3.11
|
New Zealand
|
28 Feb 2015
|
12
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)
|
9.1
|
6/35
|
3.81
|
Bangladesh
|
05 Jul 2019
|
13
|
Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
|
7.4
|
6/38
|
4.95
|
Kenya
|
01 Mar 2011
|
14
|
Ken MacLeay (Australia)
|
11.5
|
6/39
|
3.29
|
India
|
13 Jun 1983
|
15
|
Glenn McGrath (Australia)
|
8.4
|
5/14
|
1.61
|
West Indies
|
30 May 1999
|
16
|
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
|
8.0
|
5/16
|
2.00
|
Kenya
|
23 Feb 2011
|
17
|
Andrew Hall (South Africa)
|
10.0
|
5/18
|
1.80
|
England
|
17 Apr 2007
|
18
|
Mohammed Shami (India)
|
5
|
5/18
|
3.60
|
Sri Lanka
|
02 Nov 2023
|
19
|
Alan Hurst (Australia)
|
10.0
|
5/21
|
2.10
|
Canada
|
16 Jun 1979
|
20
|
Paul Strang (Zimbabwe)
|
9.4
|
5/21
|
2.17
|
Kenya
|
27 Feb 1996
|Image Credits: ESPNCricinfo