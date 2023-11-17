Best Bowling Figures in World Cup: Cricket is a diverse game with a variety of playing formats and they all require different strategies. Wickets are of the utmost importance in Test Cricket, and the game continues until the entire batting team has been dismissed. In T20s, players bat to score as many runs as possible without worrying about milestones or their wickets. In the limited overs One-Day International format, preserving wickets is necessary for the batting side. The pressure, pitch and ICC rules all tend to favour batsmen usually, but quick dismissals can shift the momentum of the match within a few overs.

The bowlers have taken upwards of 5 wickets many times in ODIs and even in the World Cup, the biggest and most prestigious cricket tournament. Despite the level of competition and tough conditions in the World Cup, many bowlers have registered five, six and even seven-wicket hauls. Today, we take a look at the best bowling figures in single innings in the ICC ODI World Cup. Dive in to know the names of the players with the best bowling figures in the ODI World Cup.

Most Five Wicket Hauls in ICC World Cup Best Bowling Figures in ICC Cricket World Cup There have only been five players in World Cup history who have registered a seven-wicket haul. Some of the greatest bowlers of all time don’t even have such figures in test cricket. Yet, we have witnessed such marvellous feats many times in the ODI World Cup.