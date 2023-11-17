Quick Links

Best Bowling Figures In The ICC ODI World Cup History (1975-2023)

Best Bowling Figures in World Cup: Check here the list of players who have registered the best bowling figures in a single innings in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup history from 1975 to 2003.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 17, 2023, 16:48 IST
Best Bowling Figures in World Cup: Cricket is a diverse game with a variety of playing formats and they all require different strategies. Wickets are of the utmost importance in Test Cricket, and the game continues until the entire batting team has been dismissed. In T20s, players bat to score as many runs as possible without worrying about milestones or their wickets.

In the limited overs One-Day International format, preserving wickets is necessary for the batting side. The pressure, pitch and ICC rules all tend to favour batsmen usually, but quick dismissals can shift the momentum of the match within a few overs.

The bowlers have taken upwards of 5 wickets many times in ODIs and even in the World Cup, the biggest and most prestigious cricket tournament. Despite the level of competition and tough conditions in the World Cup, many bowlers have registered five, six and even seven-wicket hauls.

Today, we take a look at the best bowling figures in single innings in the ICC ODI World Cup. Dive in to know the names of the players with the best bowling figures in the ODI World Cup.

Most Five Wicket Hauls in ICC World Cup

Best Bowling Figures in ICC Cricket World Cup

There have only been five players in World Cup history who have registered a seven-wicket haul. Some of the greatest bowlers of all time don’t even have such figures in test cricket. Yet, we have witnessed such marvellous feats many times in the ODI World Cup.

India’s Mohammed Shami was the latest addition to this list after he scored an incredible 7-wicket haul in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. He is also the only bowler with two entries in the top 20 World Cup best bowling figures list.

Best Bowling Figures in ICC ODI World Cup

Position

Player

Overs

Wickets/Runs

Economy

Opposition

Match Date

1

Glenn McGrath (Australia)

7.0

7/15

2.14

Namibia

27 Feb 2003

2

Andy Bichel (Australia)

10.0

7/20

2.00

England

02 Mar 2003

3

Tim Southee (New Zealand)

9.0

7/33

3.66

England

20 Feb 2015

4

Winston Davis (West Indies)

10.3

7/51

4.85

Australia

11 Jun 1983

5

Mohammed Shami (India)

9.5

7/57

5.79

New Zealand

15 Nov 2023

6

Gary Gilmour (Australia)

12.0

6/14

1.16

England

18 Jun 1975

7

Ashish Nehra (India)

10.0

6/23

2.30

England

26 Feb 2003

8

Shane Bond (New Zealand)

10.0

6/23

2.30

Australia

11 Mar 2003

9

Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)

9.1

6/25

2.72

Bangladesh

14 Feb 2003

10

Kemar Roach (West Indies)

8.3

6/27

3.17

Netherlands

28 Feb 2011

11

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

9.0

6/28

3.11

New Zealand

28 Feb 2015

12

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

9.1

6/35

3.81

Bangladesh

05 Jul 2019

13

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

7.4

6/38

4.95

Kenya

01 Mar 2011

14

Ken MacLeay (Australia)

11.5

6/39

3.29

India

13 Jun 1983

15

Glenn McGrath (Australia)

8.4

5/14

1.61

West Indies

30 May 1999

16

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

8.0

5/16

2.00

Kenya

23 Feb 2011

17

Andrew Hall (South Africa)

10.0

5/18

1.80

England

17 Apr 2007

18

Mohammed Shami (India)

5

5/18

3.60

Sri Lanka

02 Nov 2023

19

Alan Hurst (Australia)

10.0

5/21

2.10

Canada

16 Jun 1979

20

Paul Strang (Zimbabwe)

9.4

5/21

2.17

Kenya

27 Feb 1996

