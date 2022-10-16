Brain Teaser: Dare you to spot all the six hidden words in this Family Picture in 7 seconds!

Celebrate Sunday with this fantastic set of brain teasers. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Significantly image riddles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, find the six hidden words in the Sharma Family photo. The timer is On!

Can you find all the six hidden words in this living room sketch?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the six hidden words in this living room presentation. Though the answer is just in front of you, the use of fine strokes to write on such multi-colored background has created an illusion.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to find the six words hidden in the nooks and corners of the picture. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the use of similar hues and images on a prismatic rainy day background.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, also the words are scattered randomly. To make it a bit simple, divide the image with imaginary lines. Now have a quick gaze through all the rows and columns to find the hidden words in the picture.

Take the challenge and find six hidden words in the living room picture.

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted all the hidden words. The hint for you is that all the hidden words are related to reading, as the image shows a family of four with two pets enjoying their reading session. If you are still missing the answer, then here’s the list of hidden words to make your task easy.

Book

Story

Words

Pages

Novel

Read

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of all the hidden words.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.