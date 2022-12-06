Brain Teaser: Can you spot the word ‘SCISSOR’ in this word puzzle within 6 seconds? Hurry Up!

Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the word ‘SCISSOR’ in this word puzzle. The timer is On!

Can you spot the ‘SCISSOR’ in the word puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your keen eyes and great observational skills to spot the word ‘SCISSOR’ in the set of jumbled letters. Although the answer is just in front of you, the cluster of letters turns it laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Can you find out what is wrong with this Woodcutter picture puzzle?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is what a brainteaser essentially is. As a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each trial. The mental exercise will improve critical intuition and problem-solving skills.

The goal for users here is to spot the word ‘SCISSOR’ in this picture puzzle. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 6 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Take a close look at the image. There are a total of 21 columns and 8 rows in the image, this means a total of 168 letters in the maze. Make sure to move through all rows and columns to not miss the answer.

Kudos, if you successfully found the mistake in the picture puzzle. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just scroll to the 7th row somewhere around the 9th column in the image.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the answer.

Enjoyed! This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Solve the mystery of the woman in blue jacket and her husband.