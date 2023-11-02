Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the ODD Couple in the picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your intelligence quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. It would help if you thought a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd couple among the group of couples inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the ODD Couple in the Picture within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide which one of the couples is different from other white couples. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the attire of the couples.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out which one couple is different from other couples in the group. There are 3 rows and 3 columns filled with similar-looking couples. To find the odd couple within 7 seconds you need to look quickly through all the columns.

For your ease, we have marked the odd couple in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the odd couple is in the 2nd row and 2nd column. The girl's dress is shorter than the other girls. The rest of the couples are wearing the same dress.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

