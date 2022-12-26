Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 10% can find the right piece of the puzzle board in 7 seconds!

Brain teasers are typically puzzles that require creativity to solve than the use of mathematical formulas. Most importantly, brainteasers strengthen the connections between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into the action and spot the candle hidden in the picture of the garden.Timer is On!

Source: Readers Digest

Can you spot the right piece of the puzzle board?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to find the right piece to complete the picture puzzle. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra observant to look for the minutest details.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. This mental exercise will improve your critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each attempt.

To remind you, the goal here is to find the right piece to complete the puzzle board. Easy, right?

But you have only 7 seconds to find the right answer.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

This image shows pictures of a beautiful Glass ball ornament used to decorate a Christmas tree. And the goal here is to find the right piece to complete the picture puzzle. Take a closer look at the image from all sides and corners to solve the puzzle in one go.

Kudos, if you successfully found all the things. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just take note of the below clue.

Hint: An even number of glass ball ornaments is usually used to decorate a Christmas tree.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the right answer.

Source: Readers Digest

This brain teaser required a quick assessment of your observational skills and visual sharpness. To keep a regular check on your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep a tab on brain teasers.

