Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Hawk-Eyed People Can Find The Hidden Feather In The Living Room In 6 Seconds.

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a nicely decorated living room. The living room has a nice table, sofas, cushions, pictures, and pretty flowers and plants. Apart from all the furniture and beautiful decor, there is a hidden thing in this living room.

To be specific, there is a feather hidden somewhere in this living room. Can you find the hidden feather in this brain teaser picture puzzle? And you have to find the feather before the timer runs out.

Yes, as usual, we have a timer for this brain teaser IQ test. We are giving you 6 seconds to find the feather.

Can you?

If you can solve this mind-boggling brain puzzle in 5 seconds or less, then you, my friend, have great observational skills.

So, let’s test your brain.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember, 6 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether or not you have hawk-like eyes.

Meanwhile, here is a fun fact for you.

Did you know that some dinosaurs most probably had feathers?

Scientists now believe that some of the dinosaurs most likely had feathers or at least feather-like fluff. Can you imagine a fluffy T-Rex? How weird it’d look!

Anyways, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Have you found the hidden feather yet?

Your 6 seconds are up!

We are revealing the answer now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the feather hidden in the living room in 6 seconds or less!

In case, you were unable to find the feather, then don’t worry, we are revealing the answer now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

