Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Only Someone As Smart As Sherlock Holmes Can Spot The Liar In 5 Seconds In This Brain Teaser!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

Also Try | New Year's Brain Teaser Challenge: Find 4 Mistakes in 6 Seconds or Lose!

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, there are 3 people present- Eva, Anna, and Rick. You can see that Eva is clutching her stomach and it looks like she is in pain. Anna has broken her left leg and cannot walk properly. Rick has broken his right arm and looks miserable.

Now, two of them are seriously not well and one of them is perfectly fine.

Can you spot the liar in this brain teaser picture puzzle? And you have to find the liar before the timer runs out.

Yes, as usual, we have a timer for this brain teaser IQ test. We are giving you 5 seconds to find the liar.

Can you?

If you can solve this mind-boggling brain puzzle in 5 seconds or less, then you, my friend, are as smart as Sherlock Holmes!

So, let’s test your brain.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot The Hidden Heart In 9 Seconds? We Bet You Can’t!

All the best.

Remember, 5 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether or not you are as smart as Sherlock Holmes.

Meanwhile, here is a fun fact for you.

Did you know that Sherlock Holmes is the most filmed fictional character in the history of cinema? It is worth noting that Holmes is the most filmed human character, otherwise, the scales tip to Dracula, who is actually the most fictional character in cinematic history with 239 films.

Now, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Also Try | Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Find The Hidden Bottle In 9 Seconds!

Have you found the liar yet?

Your 5 seconds are up!

We are revealing the answer now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find who among the three is lying in 5 seconds or less!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Can Call Yourself Smart Only If You Are Able To Spot 2 Mistakes In This Picture Of Children Playing With Snow In 7 Seconds.

In case, you were unable to spot the liar, then don’t worry, we are exposing them now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Even Geniuses Have Failed To Find The Snake Hiding Among Giraffes In 5 Secs!

Brain Teaser: Only 2.5% Of Geniuses Can Find The Hidden Gifts In 6 Seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 2 Out Of 11 Can Find The Lost Shoe In 7 Seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Are A True Genius If You Can Find The Hidden Bee In 6 Seconds

Brain teaser: Can You Spot 4 Mistakes In 8 Seconds?

Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Mistake In This Picture Of Iron Man In 5 Seconds?





