1st January comes in with new vigor, excitement, and promise of a new start. Before we begin, we’d like to wish you a Happy New Year. May this year be filled with warmth, happiness, and prosperity as we take on new challenges and experiences with an open heart. And may all your resolutions come true!

Let’s get to today’s brain teaser IQ test.

IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and thrilling way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Start Your New Years' Right By Finding 5 Hearts In The Park In This Brain Teaser.

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a woman walking her cute, little dog in the park. There is a big apple tree near them and a mountain range lies beyond them. Also, there are five hearts hidden in this image.

Can you find them?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser. We are giving you 7 seconds to find the hidden hearts.

Get your tools (and eyes) ready.

Your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember, 7 seconds and no more.

We have given the answer to this brain teaser at the end. But if you cheat, then you won’t be able to find out whether or not you belong to the genius faction or not.

Meanwhile, here is a fun fact for you.

Did you know that the first New Year's celebration began 4,000 years ago?

The Emperor of Rome Julius Caesar was the first to proclaim January 1 a public holiday. He gave the month the name Janus in honor of the Roman god of gates and doorways.

It is always fascinating to learn more about our history and the whereabouts of modern-day celebrations.

Now, let’s get back to our brain teaser.

Also Try | Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Find The Hidden Bottle In 9 Seconds!

Have you found the hidden hearts yet?

Your 7 seconds are up!

We are revealing the answer now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the hidden hearts in 7 seconds or less!

Brain Teaser: You Can Call Yourself Smart Only If You Are Able To Spot 2 Mistakes In This Picture Of Children Playing With Snow.

In case, you were unable to find the hidden hearts, then don’t worry, we are revealing them now.

Take a look at the picture below.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are great mood boosters and are scientifically proven to improve your cognitive capacities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily. Maybe this can be your New Years' resolution for 2023!

Here, we have quite a lot of them.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Find The Cat Hiding Among The Tigers In 11 Seconds?

Brain Teaser: Only 2.5% Of Geniuses Can Find The Hidden Gifts In 6 Seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only 2 Out Of 11 Can Find The Lost Shoe In 7 Seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: You Are A True Genius If You Can Find The Hidden Bee In 6 Seconds

Brain teaser: Can You Spot 4 Mistakes In 8 Seconds?

Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Mistake In This Picture Of Iron Man In 5 Seconds?

















