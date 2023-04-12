Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only high IQ geniuses can find which man is carrying the most weight in the riddle in 7 seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Find which man is carrying the most weight in 7 seconds!

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser, you can see three men carrying a thick wooden log. Person 1 is carrying the log from the front, Person 2 from the middle, and Person 3 from the end.

The test for you is to try and find which man is carrying the most weight in the given time. Since this is a challenge, we are giving you only 7 seconds to solve this riddle.

Are you ready for it?

We hope you are because your time starts now.

All the best!

Remember that you only have 7 seconds to solve this puzzle.

Did you solve this puzzle yet?

No? Then hurry up!

Time’s limited.

The answer to this riddle is given at the end. However, refrain from scrolling straight to the answer without solving the puzzle yourself first.

Have you found the mistake?

The clock’s ticking.

The countdown is going to begin soon.

3

2

And 1!

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser puzzle?

If yes, then congratulations. You are a high IQ genius.

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to find which man was carrying the most weight of the log in 7 seconds. If you were unable to solve this puzzle, then fret not, here is its solution.

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser IQ test.

Only keen observers can spot the odd pancake in 6 seconds.

Only people with high brain power can find two cats in the 1800s picture in 7 seconds!

Your common sense is better than others if you can spot the person in imminent danger in 5 seconds!