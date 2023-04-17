Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only the greatest puzzle solver can find the cat on the street in 5 seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser- Find the cat on the street in 5 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: PNGTree

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see people going about their daily lives. You can see an old man walking on the street, a man taking a selfie, a woman using her phone, two men carrying art supplies, two men meeting each other, and a truck passing by.

At a first glance, you will think that there are 7 people in this image and no one else. However, there is also a cat hidden in this brain riddle.

The test for you is to try and find the cat in this brain riddle.

Can you?

Let’s see. Since this is a test, we are giving you 5 seconds to find the cat.

Are you ready?

Let’s hope you are because your time starts now!

All the best.

Time’s limited, so make sure to solve this hidden animal brain teaser quickly.

Observe the image carefully, and you will spot the hidden cat easily.

Did you find the cat?

Hurry up. Time’s running out.

The countdown will begin soon.

Look for any cat-shaped silhouettes in the image.

3

2

1

Time’s up.

Were you able to find the cat in this brain riddle?

If yes, then congratulations! You are the greatest puzzle solver. Scroll down to see this brain teaser’s answer.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to find the cat on the street in 5 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain riddle, look no further, here is the answer:

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

