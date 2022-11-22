Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: Can you spot all 6 hidden words Dashing through the Snow in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing word games and solving riddles. Brain games make a simple word puzzle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these word games, you need to scan and analyze the problem a little differently than usual. You need to use a little different approach for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all 6 secret words hidden inside the Snow mountain where kids are playing.

Can you spot all 6 hidden words in Dashing through the Snow in 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bored Panda

In the above image, you need to spot all six words hidden inside the snow mountain where kids are playing and enjoying their day. The kids are dashing through the snow on their sleds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are hidden in the background of the image.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, you need to identify all 6 secret words hidden in the picture where the kids are playing and enjoying the winter in the snowy mountain. In between, there is a snowman built and a dog is running around it. Some kids are on their sleds and some are enjoying the snow.

At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for people with an eagle-eyed view. So it has been claimed that you could be a genius if you can spot all 6 words hidden in pictures within 9 seconds.

Toboggan - The word 'Toboggan' is written on the top left side of the picture. Chill- The word 'Chill's written on the girl sliding tyre in the picture Ice- The word 'Ice’is written on the sled of a kid at the top in the picture Frost - The word ‘Frost’is written on the top right side of the picture. Cold - The word 'Cold' is written on the scarf of a kid at the bottom of the picture Sled - The word 'Sled' is written on the sled of a kid at the bottom of the picture

So, the six words that are hidden inside the water park image are - Toboggan, Chill, Ice, Frost, Cold, and Sled.

Word puzzles are a simple test of your observation and vocabulary skills. They don’t necessarily require lateral thinking. This word game was a tricky one but a simple one as it needs less time and brain power to solve. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds.

