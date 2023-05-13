Brain Teasers: Admit it, brain teasers never disappoint? Don't believe us? Try these exciting brain teasers.
Life is not always sweet. Sometimes, or rather, most of the time, life presents bitter challenges, and these challenges make life difficult to handle. However, what kind of a situation will it be in case life would always be super sweet to handle? Won't you start feeling bored? Thus, challenges are also a necessary part of life; they tease your brain harder so that you solve these hurdles and come out as a winner. That is why, you need to try these exciting brain teasers as well. These brain teasers are actually so interesting that they will give you the best 5-minute break you need from work. Try these brain teasers today!
Brain Teasers with answers!
Brain Teaser 1:
Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?
Brain Teaser 2:
What has forests but no trees, water but no droplets, and states but no homes?
Brain Teaser 3:
Are you well-versed in the concepts of time? If yes, then how many seconds are there in a year?
Brain Teaser 4:
I am something different. I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Brain Teaser 5:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
Brain Teaser 6:
There is a coat that is always advised to be wet. What coat is this?
Brain Teaser 7:
There is something that vanishes the moment you say its name. What is it?
Brain Teaser 8:
What was the highest mountain in the world before Mt. Everest was discovered?
Brain Teaser 9:
What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.
Brain Teaser 10:
There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?
Excited for the answers? Here you go!
ANSWERS!
Brain Teaser 1:
Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?
Answer 1:
Because the students are bright!
Brain Teaser 2:
What has forests but no trees, water but no droplets, and states but no homes?
Answer 2:
A map
Brain Teaser 3:
Are you well-versed in the concepts of time? If yes, then how many seconds are there in a year?
Answer 3:
There are 12 seconds. There is a 2nd in every month. (Who said logic would be fair in these brain teasers?)
Brain Teaser 4:
I am something different. I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Answer 4:
Ice
Brain Teaser 5:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
Answer 5:
Post office
Brain Teaser 6:
There is a coat that is always advised to be wet. What coat is this?
Answer 6:
A paint of coat.
Brain Teaser 7:
There is something that vanishes the moment you say its name. What is it?
Answer 7:
Silence
Brain Teaser 8:
What was the highest mountain in the world before Mt. Everest was discovered?
Answer 8:
Still the Mt. Everest!
Brain Teaser 9:
What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.
Answer:
I am a bank.
Brain Teaser 10:
There is something that comes just once in a minute, twice in a moment, but it never comes in a hundred years. What is it?
Answer 10:
The letter M.
Weren't these brain teasers super interesting? We knew it; we are known for presenting content that captures the readers for a long.
ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Jennifer lost her pet. Can you help her find the hidden cat?