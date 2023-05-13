Brain Teasers: Have a few moments of fun with these exciting brain teasers.

Sometimes, in life, boredom hits you hard. In such times, all you need in life is a mug of coffee, a relaxing chair, and some exciting brain teasers.

BRAIN TEASERS WITH ANSWERS!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is similar in the words, potato, and banana?

Brain Teaser 2:

In the year 1995, Sam told his age was 10 years old, but in the year 1990, he told his age was 15 years old. How is this possible? (Sam is not lying!)

Brain Teaser 3:

I have a square-shaped carton, 32 inches long, and 12 inches wide. How many coins can I put in the box so that it is no longer empty?

Brain Teaser 4:

Mary’s father has 5 children, including, Paya, Peye, Piyi, and Poyo. Can you guess the fifth child’s name?

Brain Teaser 5:

There is something that runs around the backyard at all times, but actually never moves. What is it?

Here are the answers you may be looking for!

ANSWERS:

Answer to Brain Teaser 1:

Take the first letter of these words and place them at the end of the words. Now, the words will read the same when spelled backward.

Answer to Brain Teaser 2:

Sam was born in 2005 B.C.

Answer to Brain Teaser 3:

Only one coin. After you place the first coin, the carton will no longer be empty.

Answer to Brain Teaser 4:

Mary!

Answer to Brain Teaser 5:

The fence.