Brain teasers: These brain teasers are a must try.

Brain teasers can instantly light up your mood. Try these exciting ones.

Brain Teaser 1:

Can you think of a coat that is always wet when one puts it on?





Brain Teaser 2:

What has branches, but no leaves or trunk?



Brain Teaser 3:

How many grapes can a man eat if his stomach is empty?





Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!

Answer:

We are talking about a coat of paint.

Answer:

A bank!

Answer:

Well, only one, because after consuming one grape, his stomach will not be empty.