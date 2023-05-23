Brain teasers: These brain teasers are a must try.
Brain Teaser 1:
Can you think of a coat that is always wet when one puts it on?
Brain Teaser 2:
What has branches, but no leaves or trunk?
Brain Teaser 3:
How many grapes can a man eat if his stomach is empty?
Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!
Answer:
We are talking about a coat of paint.
Answer:
A bank!
Answer:
Well, only one, because after consuming one grape, his stomach will not be empty.
