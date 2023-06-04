Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are all what you need for the weekend

Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge the mind. Try these brain teasers.

Brain Teaser 1:

What is similar in the words, potato, and banana?

Brain Teaser 2:



In the year 1995, Sam told his age was 10 years old, but in the year 1990, he told his age was 15 years old. How is this possible? (Sam is not lying!)

Brain Teaser 3:

I have a square-shaped carton, 32 inches long, and 12 inches wide. How many coins can I put in the box so that it is no longer empty?

Brain Teaser 4:

Mary’s father has 5 children, including, Yaya, Yeye, Yiyi, and Yoyo. Can you guess the fifth child’s name?

ANSWERS!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is similar in the words, potato, and banana?

Answer to Brain Teaser 1:

Take the first letter of these words and place them at the end of the words. Now, the words will read the same when spelled backward.

Brain Teaser 2:

In the year 1995, Sam told his age was 10 years old, but in the year 1990, he told his age was 15 years old. How is this possible? (Sam is not lying!)

Answer to Brain Teaser 2:

Sam was born in 2005 B.C.

Brain Teaser 3:

I have a square-shaped carton, 32 inches long, and 12 inches wide. How many coins can I put in the box so that it is no longer empty?

Answer to Brain Teaser 3:

Only one coin. After you place the first coin, the carton will no longer be empty.

Brain Teaser 4:

Mary’s father has 5 children, including, Yaya, Yeye, Yiyi, and Yoyo. Can you guess the fifth child’s name?

Answer to Brain Teaser 4:

Mary!