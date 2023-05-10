Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are enough to turn your normal day into an exciting one.
Who said having fun means going to parties and expensive cafes? Fun can also mean laying on your comfiest couch after a long day of work, and enjoying an entertaining piece of content. Yes, we are talking about some exciting brain teasers. Try them today and enjoy the 5 minutes of relaxation.
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Answer 1:
Ice
Brain Teaser 2:
In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?
Answer 2:
Pencil
Brain Teaser 3:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
Answer 3:
Post office