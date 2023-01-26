Brain Teasers with answers: These brain teasers are going to tease your tiny tot’s brain a bit hard!

When was the last time you sat with your tiny tot and enjoyed some leisure time together? No, we are not talking about the last movie you watched together or the 3 hours of afternoon nap you took that day. We are talking about the moments when the two of you enjoyed doing an activity together.

Spending time with children does not mean being physically present with your tiny tot, where both of you zone out from the scene into 2 different worlds. Spending quality time with children means not only sitting on the same sofa, but it involves doing those activities together that you both enjoy doing. Now, many say that their children do not like doing activities such as that and others might say that there is no common activity that both of you enjoy. Well, the answer to both issues lies in understanding the child better.

The only way through which children can develop their likeness or dislike towards activities is by exposing them to interesting activities in the first place. Sometimes, children do not like doing mainstream activities and would prefer doing activities that are not normally accepted by the society. In such a case, the parent must offer a safe space to the children so that they can explore those activities without any fear of judgment.

This brings us to the next issue that is often faced by parents or caregivers all across the globe. Sometimes, children enjoy doing certain activities, but just when the parent or caregiver tries to accompany the children in the same activity, they either lose interest or stop doing the activity altogether. Well, in reality, maybe the child is not provided with a safe environment to explore the activity and make mistakes. Yes, making mistakes is a crucial aspect, and to be able to not only accept those mistakes but also enjoy the blunders without correcting them or adding any social rules or the right ways of doing the activity, the children get to enjoy the safe space you provide. Yes, correcting mistakes is not always the right way to help your children. Sometimes, the best learning children learn is when their mistakes are not corrected but are rather appreciated.

For instance, if a child likes coloring, and instead of choosing green, the child colors the trees in yellow, there is simply no need for the caregiver to correct those mistakes, as long as the child enjoys coloring the trees in yellow. The benefits of such an omission are manifold. One, the child develops a strong sense of esteem, independence, and confidence. Second, the child learns that there are no right and wrong ways of doing things, and thus, this boosts creativity and the ability to think outside the box. Finally, this creates a strong, healthy, comforting, and healing relationship between the caregiver and the child, making them believe that making mistakes is okay and accepted.

The Milk Is Kept In Open! Find The Hidden Cat Before She Drinks It All In This Optical Illusion Image!

Now that you know the importance of the right quality time with children, we present some exciting brain teasers for you to try out with your tiny tots.







BRAIN TEASERS

Brain Teaser 1:













Brain Teaser 2:









Brain Teaser 3:

We know you are excited about the answers. Here you go!

ANSWERS:





ANSWER 1: CUPCAKE

ANSWER 2: BASKETBALL

ANSWER 3: HONEYCOMB

We are sure you liked these exciting brain teasers. We can see a wide grin on your child's face!

Math Riddles: These math riddles aren’t easy. Can you solve these?