Brain Teasers: Wondering how to uplift your mood? These brain teasers will never disappoint you

Sometimes, all you need is a "me-time" and in that time, it is best to do something joyful. In those times, try these fun brain teasers.

Fun BRAIN TEASERS!

Brain Teaser 1:

I am something really special. I need air, but I do not have any lungs. I can't drink water or I will dry. Moreover, I grow, but I am not alive. Who am I?

Brain Teaser 2:



I begin with T, end with T, and have T inside. Can you guess my name?

Brain Teaser 3:

What is next in the sequence? F, S, S, M, T, W

Brain Teaser 4:

I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?

Brain Teaser 5:



In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Brain Teaser 6:

Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?

Brain Teaser 7:

Which word in the English language becomes shorter the moment you add two letters to it?

Brain Teaser 8:

What is super difficult to get out of, but super easy to get into?

Brain Teaser 9:

You have to give me to someone in order to keep me. What am I?

Brain Teaser 10:

I have a neck but no head. What am I?

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

I am something really special. I need air, but I do not have any lungs. I can't drink water or I will dry. Moreover, I grow, but I am not alive. Who am I?

Answer 1:

Fire

Brain Teaser 2:

I begin with T, end with T, and have T inside. Can you guess my name?

Answer 2:

Teapot

Brain Teaser 3:

What is next in the sequence? F, S, S, M, T, W

Answer 3:

T (for Thursday; the sequence comprises initials of the days of the week starting from Friday).

Brain Teaser 4:

I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?

Answer 4:

Ice

Brain Teaser 5:

In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Answer 5:

Pencil

Brain Teaser 6:

Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?

Answer 6:

Post office

Brain Teaser 7:

Which word in the English language becomes shorter the moment you add two letters to it?

Answer 7:

Short

Brain Teaser 8:

What is super difficult to get out of, but super easy to get into?

Answer 8:

Trouble

Brain Teaser 9:

You have to give me to someone in order to keep me. What am I?

Answer 9:

Word

Brain Teaser 10:

I have a neck but no head. What am I?

Answer 10:

Bottle

Ten brain teasers are enough to lighten the mood of the entire room. Thank us later!