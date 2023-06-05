Brain Teasers: Wondering how to uplift your mood? These brain teasers will never disappoint you
Sometimes, all you need is a "me-time" and in that time, it is best to do something joyful. In those times, try these fun brain teasers.
Fun BRAIN TEASERS!
Brain Teaser 1:
I am something really special. I need air, but I do not have any lungs. I can't drink water or I will dry. Moreover, I grow, but I am not alive. Who am I?
Brain Teaser 2:
I begin with T, end with T, and have T inside. Can you guess my name?
Brain Teaser 3:
What is next in the sequence? F, S, S, M, T, W
Brain Teaser 4:
I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Brain Teaser 5:
In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?
Brain Teaser 6:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
Brain Teaser 7:
Which word in the English language becomes shorter the moment you add two letters to it?
Brain Teaser 8:
What is super difficult to get out of, but super easy to get into?
Brain Teaser 9:
You have to give me to someone in order to keep me. What am I?
Brain Teaser 10:
I have a neck but no head. What am I?
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
I am something really special. I need air, but I do not have any lungs. I can't drink water or I will dry. Moreover, I grow, but I am not alive. Who am I?
Answer 1:
Fire
Brain Teaser 2:
I begin with T, end with T, and have T inside. Can you guess my name?
Answer 2:
Teapot
Brain Teaser 3:
What is next in the sequence? F, S, S, M, T, W
Answer 3:
T (for Thursday; the sequence comprises initials of the days of the week starting from Friday).
Brain Teaser 4:
I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Answer 4:
Ice
Brain Teaser 5:
In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?
Answer 5:
Pencil
Brain Teaser 6:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
Answer 6:
Post office
Brain Teaser 7:
Which word in the English language becomes shorter the moment you add two letters to it?
Answer 7:
Short
Brain Teaser 8:
What is super difficult to get out of, but super easy to get into?
Answer 8:
Trouble
Brain Teaser 9:
You have to give me to someone in order to keep me. What am I?
Answer 9:
Word
Brain Teaser 10:
I have a neck but no head. What am I?
Answer 10:
Bottle
Ten brain teasers are enough to lighten the mood of the entire room. Thank us later!