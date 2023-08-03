You have a bigger brain than others if you can catch the thief at the supermarket in 6 seconds!

IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ—brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser - Catch the thief in 6 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s impossible brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

The image above shows a view of a supermarket. You can spot four people shopping at the supermarket. There is a man, a seemingly pregnant woman, another woman, and a boy. One of the four people is a thief and has stolen something from the supermarket. The challenge for you is to try and catch the thief within the given timeframe. As you might already know, the time limit that we have set for this brain puzzle is 6 seconds. You have to solve this picture puzzle within 6 seconds. And your time starts now. All the best!

We have given the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end of this article. When you have run out of your 6 seconds, scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

You had to catch the thief at the supermarket in this brain teaser picture puzzle. In case you were not able to catch him/her, see the solution down below:

Source: Bright Side

