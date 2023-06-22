Can you spot the doughnut in this mind-bending celestial illustration within 6 seconds?

Are you tired of being bored? Do you want to break free from your daily routine? Do you want to put your cognitive abilities to the test? If you answered yes to the above three questions, we have a solution for you right here: brain teasers.

Brain teaser puzzles are a tried-and-true method for lifting your spirits and giving your brain a much-needed break. When solved on a regular basis, these puzzles are believed to enhance lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

So, are you ready to have a good time while simultaneously exercising your mind? We hope so because we've created a visual brain teaser puzzle that will test your ability to synchronize your senses with your brain.

We will begin when you're ready.

How intelligent are you? Find what is wrong with the bridge picture in 6 seconds!

Spot the doughnut in 6 seconds

Look at the image below.

The image above shows celestial bodies such as the Sun, the Moon, and the stars. There are also clouds in this illustration. Apart from the celestial bodies, there is also a powdered doughnut hidden somewhere in the image. Your goal in this brain teaser picture puzzle is to find the doughnut in the given time. As you probably already have guessed from the title, you will get 6 seconds to find the doughnut. So, go ahead and grab your clocks, start the stopwatch, and begin. All the best.

Find the hidden object puzzles like these help enhance your observation skills and improve the co-ordination of your sensory organs with your brain. If you need help, then here is a hint. Zoom in on the right side of the illustration, and you will find the doughnut.

Scroll down to see the solution.

Spot the doughnut solution

This brain teaser’s solution is right here:

