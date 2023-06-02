Can you spot the horse rider hidden in the painting within 9 seconds? 99% have failed!

Solving brain teaser puzzles on a daily basis improves your intelligence. These online puzzles have been scientifically proven to improve your cognitive powers, memory strength, logical and observational ability, and other skills. Furthermore, these online puzzles have been shown to improve your mood as well. So, if you are having a bad day and looking for a way to blow off steam, then solving puzzles is one of the best ways to do so.

So, we have a brand new edition of these hidden object brain teasers for you today. Today, we've prepared a visual test for you. This new puzzle is simple. You must observe an image to find an item hidden within it. The hidden object could be anything from an inanimate object to animals or people.

Visual Test- Spot the hidden horse rider

The image above is a painting of a magnificent horse and its horse rider. We know what you are thinking- only the horse is visible in this image. Where is the horse rider? That's what you have to find out. The horse rider is in the image but can only be found by people who love challenges. This is why we have brought this visual test puzzle to you. We believe that you can solve any puzzle and pass every challenge. The time limit for this visual challenge is 9 seconds. If you take a closer look at the painting, you will find the horse rider.

So, are you ready? Your time starts now. All the best!

If you get tired of looking for the horse rider, then take a break and search for the ghost instead. If looking for the ghost gets too spooky, then you can try this puzzle: You have really sharp eyes if you can spot the fifth musketeer in the village within 7 seconds.

Time’s up, people. Were you able to spot the horse rider in the painting within 7 seconds? If you were, congratulations. You belong to the top 1% of the population who could spot the horse rider in the painting. You, my friend, have keen and observant eyes. Scroll down for the solution.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the horse rider. He was hidden under the legs of the horse. This was a tough one, wasn't it? We hope that you had fun with this visual test puzzle.

