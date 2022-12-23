57 Christmas Quiz Questions with Answers to Celebrate Holiday Season 2022

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas, the festival of joy, happiness, and hope is on the go. Join us on the ride to the celebration and have a sneak peek into the history of the ‘Mass of Christ’.

1. Who gave birth to Jesus?

Mary

2. Where was baby Jesus born?

In Bethlehem

3. Which animal carried Mary before she gave birth to Jesus?

Dutiful Donkey

4. What's the name of the period leading up to Christmas?

Advent

5. Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?

Germany

6. Which popular Christmas beverage is also called "milk punch?"

Eggnog

7. What are Christmas trees also called?

Yule-Tree

8. What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus?

Kris Kringle and Saint Nick

9. What do people traditionally put on top of a Christmas tree?

An angel

Which country did eggnog originate from?

England

In which country is it a tradition to eat KFC for Christmas dinner?

Japan

In which modern-day country was St. Nicholas born?

Ans. Turkey

How many of Rudolph's fellow reindeer's names start with 'D'?

Ans. Dancer, Dasher, and Donner

What is traditionally hidden inside a Christmas pudding?

The Christmas Pudding Coin

Which city has been donating Trafalgar Square’s Christmas tree to London every year since 1947?

The city of Oslo

If you’re born on Christmas day, what’s your star sign?

Capricon

What is the best-selling Christmas single of all time?

White Christmas

What time is the King’s speech traditionally broadcast on Christmas Day?

15:00 GMT

Which real-life person is Santa Claus based on?

The Christian bishop St. Nicholas

What color are mistletoe berries?

White, Red, or Pinkish

What color suit did Santa wear until Coca-Cola rebranded him in red?

Scarlet Coat

Which one of Santa's reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?

Answer: Cupid

What decoration do elves traditionally have on their shoes?

Bells

When do the 12 days of Christmas start?

25th December

How is mimosa prepared?

Mimosa is prepared with different concoctions of different kinds of juices and beverages.

According to Buddy the Elf, what are the four food groups elves can eat?

Candy, Candy Canes, Candy corn, and syrup

What fruit is traditionally put inside a Christmas stocking?

Orange

According to tradition, when should you have your Christmas decorations down by?

The Twelfth Night

Traditionally, when should you start making Christmas pudding?

Last Sunday before Advent, or five weeks before Christmas

Who was killed off in the 2012 Downton Abbey Christmas special cliffhanger?

Dan Steven

31. In Elf, what’s the first rule in the Code of The Elves?

Treat every day like Christmas

What gift did Harry Potter receive from the Dursleys during his first Christmas at Hogwarts?

A 50-pence piece

Which U.S. state was the first to declare Christmas Day an official holiday?

Alabama

What type of tree is most commonly used for Christmas trees?

Pinus pinea

What is the name of the ballet that takes place at Christmas?

The Nutcracker

When were gingerbread houses believed to be invented?

16th Century

When making mince pies which way should you stir your mincemeat for good luck?

Stirred Clockwise

Which fairy tale were the first gingerbread houses inspired by?

Answer Hansel and Gretel

What was Frosty the Snowman's nose made out of?

A button

What popular Christmas song was actually written for Thanksgiving?

Jingle Bells

In which year was the first Christmas card sent?

1843

What plant is sometimes known as the 'Christmas flower'?

Poinsettias

What is the most popular vegetarian alternative to a roast turkey?

Burmese Tofu

Who invented the Christmas Wreath?

Lutherans in Germany

Where did the tradition of Christmas stockings come from?

From Saint Nicholas

What are the chances of a white Christmas in the UK?

55%

Where does the royal family traditionally celebrate Christmas?

Sandringham Estate

Where does the word 'winter' come from?

Time Of Water

Who was King was crowned on Christmas Day?

Ans. William the Conqueror

What country has the most reindeer?

Ans. Southern Norway

What is the name of the shortest day of the year?

Ans.The Winter Solstice

Stollen is a famous cake from which country?

Ans. Germany

In what year was the Queen's speech first televised?

Ans. 1957

What sauce is traditionally served with Christmas pudding?

Ans. Brandy Sauce

In which country did "Boxing Day" originate as a holiday?

United Kingdom

What major holiday does Boxing Day follow?

Christmas

What is kept usually in the Christmas Box?

Presents, money, or food.

What sport was traditionally played on Boxing Day before it was banned?

Ans. Fox Hunting

