57 Christmas Quiz Questions with Answers to Celebrate Holiday Season 2022
Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas, the festival of joy, happiness, and hope is on the go. Join us on the ride to the celebration and have a sneak peek into the history of the ‘Mass of Christ’.
1. Who gave birth to Jesus?
Mary
2. Where was baby Jesus born?
In Bethlehem
3. Which animal carried Mary before she gave birth to Jesus?
Dutiful Donkey
4. What's the name of the period leading up to Christmas?
Advent
5. Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?
Germany
6. Which popular Christmas beverage is also called "milk punch?"
Eggnog
7. What are Christmas trees also called?
Yule-Tree
8. What are the two other most popular names for Santa Claus?
Kris Kringle and Saint Nick
9. What do people traditionally put on top of a Christmas tree?
An angel
- Which country did eggnog originate from?
England
- In which country is it a tradition to eat KFC for Christmas dinner?
Japan
- In which modern-day country was St. Nicholas born?
Ans. Turkey
- How many of Rudolph's fellow reindeer's names start with 'D'?
Ans. Dancer, Dasher, and Donner
- What is traditionally hidden inside a Christmas pudding?
The Christmas Pudding Coin
- Which city has been donating Trafalgar Square’s Christmas tree to London every year since 1947?
The city of Oslo
- If you’re born on Christmas day, what’s your star sign?
Capricon
- What is the best-selling Christmas single of all time?
White Christmas
- What time is the King’s speech traditionally broadcast on Christmas Day?
15:00 GMT
- Which real-life person is Santa Claus based on?
The Christian bishop St. Nicholas
- What color are mistletoe berries?
White, Red, or Pinkish
Welcome Speech for Christmas Day Celebration
- What color suit did Santa wear until Coca-Cola rebranded him in red?
Scarlet Coat
- Which one of Santa's reindeer has the same name as another holiday mascot?
Answer: Cupid
- What decoration do elves traditionally have on their shoes?
Bells
- When do the 12 days of Christmas start?
25th December
- How is mimosa prepared?
Mimosa is prepared with different concoctions of different kinds of juices and beverages.
- According to Buddy the Elf, what are the four food groups elves can eat?
Candy, Candy Canes, Candy corn, and syrup
- What fruit is traditionally put inside a Christmas stocking?
Orange
- According to tradition, when should you have your Christmas decorations down by?
The Twelfth Night
- Traditionally, when should you start making Christmas pudding?
Last Sunday before Advent, or five weeks before Christmas
- Who was killed off in the 2012 Downton Abbey Christmas special cliffhanger?
Dan Steven
31. In Elf, what’s the first rule in the Code of The Elves?
Treat every day like Christmas
- What gift did Harry Potter receive from the Dursleys during his first Christmas at Hogwarts?
A 50-pence piece
- Which U.S. state was the first to declare Christmas Day an official holiday?
Alabama
- What type of tree is most commonly used for Christmas trees?
Pinus pinea
- What is the name of the ballet that takes place at Christmas?
The Nutcracker
- When were gingerbread houses believed to be invented?
16th Century
- When making mince pies which way should you stir your mincemeat for good luck?
Stirred Clockwise
- Which fairy tale were the first gingerbread houses inspired by?
Answer Hansel and Gretel
- What was Frosty the Snowman's nose made out of?
A button
- What popular Christmas song was actually written for Thanksgiving?
Jingle Bells
- In which year was the first Christmas card sent?
1843
- What plant is sometimes known as the 'Christmas flower'?
Poinsettias
- What is the most popular vegetarian alternative to a roast turkey?
Burmese Tofu
- Who invented the Christmas Wreath?
Lutherans in Germany
List of 15 unique Christmas traditions
- Where did the tradition of Christmas stockings come from?
From Saint Nicholas
- What are the chances of a white Christmas in the UK?
55%
- Where does the royal family traditionally celebrate Christmas?
Sandringham Estate
- Where does the word 'winter' come from?
Time Of Water
- Who was King was crowned on Christmas Day?
Ans. William the Conqueror
- What country has the most reindeer?
Ans. Southern Norway
- What is the name of the shortest day of the year?
Ans.The Winter Solstice
- Stollen is a famous cake from which country?
Ans. Germany
- In what year was the Queen's speech first televised?
Ans. 1957
- What sauce is traditionally served with Christmas pudding?
Ans. Brandy Sauce
- In which country did "Boxing Day" originate as a holiday?
United Kingdom
- What major holiday does Boxing Day follow?
Christmas
- What is kept usually in the Christmas Box?
Presents, money, or food.
- What sport was traditionally played on Boxing Day before it was banned?
Ans. Fox Hunting