US Open 2023 Winner: Coco Gauff wins US Open, Check Men’s Final Schedule Here

Coco Gauff, a teen American star, made a miraculous comeback to defeat the formidable Belarusian second seed, Aryna Sabalenka, in the US Open women's final on Saturday. Gauff. Gauff, seeded sixth, demonstrated an unbreakable spirit as she came back from a difficult 2-6 first-round defeat to win a dramatic 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Coco Gauff wins US Open 2023

Gauff, a young American tennis prodigy seized her inaugural Grand Slam title in the backdrop of resounding cheers by her devoted home crowd. She etched her name alongside the very best, marking an end to the US Open title drought for America since the illustrious Sloane Stephens achieved the feat in 2017.

Gauff's amazing victory at the US Open 2023 elevates her to a select club of players, as she becomes only the tenth adolescent in tennis history to win the prestigious US Open women's title. Furthermore, she writes her name in history as the first American teenager to win this important title on her home court since the famous Serena Williams did so at the age of 17 in 1999.

Coco Gauff now rubs shoulders with tennis greats like Tracy Austin, Stefanie Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Maria Sharapova, Bianca Andreescu, and Emma Raducanu, all of whom triumphed on New York's grand stage before the age of 20. Notably, both Austin and Seles accomplished this extraordinary achievement not once, but twice, cementing their places as true tennis legends.

US Open Final 2023 - Men’s Single

For the Men's Single US Open Final 2023, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are set to once again clash at the centre court of Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open finals.

Djokovic demonstrated his unwavering tenacity by dispatching Ben Shelton with clinical precision, securing victory in straight sets. On the other side of the bracket, Medvedev showcased his mettle, overcoming the formidable Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set battle, thereby setting the stage for this eagerly awaited championship rematch.

As these two seasoned rivals prepare to clash on the grandest of stages, they both harbour aspirations of etching their names into the annals of tennis history. A triumph for Djokovic would extend his stranglehold on the record for Grand Slam championships, further solidifying his legacy. Conversely, for Medvedev, beating Djokovic would mark his second US Open triumph in a mere three years, a historic feat that would undoubtedly establish him as a dominant force in the world of tennis. The stage is set for an epic battle that will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of tennis aficionados for years to come.

Here is the schedule along with the streaming options and prize money:

Location Time TV Streaming Prize Money (Winner) Prize Money (Runner-up) Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing, New York 4:00 p.m. EST ESPN ESPN+, ESPN Deportes $3,000,000 $1,500,000

