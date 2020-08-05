COVID-19 Prevention: Google Doodle reminds people to 'Wear a Mask and Save Lives'

COVID-19 pandemic which was first identified in China has now become a global pandemic. At the time of writing this article, the number of confirmed cases around the world is 18.4 Million, claiming 692K lives. Amid this, Google Doodle reminds people to wear a mask to save lives. Here's how you can protect yourself from getting infected with the deadly virus.

As per a draft by World Health Organization (WHO), you can follow the below-mentioned steps to reduce your chances of being infected with COVID-19:

1- Clean your hands regularly with an alcohol-based sanitizer or wash them with soap and water. This will kill any virus that your hands may have.

2- Maintain a distance of at least 3 feet with others, so that if an infected person coughs, sneezes or even speaks, you may prevent yourself from breathing in the water droplets which may contain the virus.

3- Avoid visiting crowded places as there are more chances of getting infected with the virus in a crowded place.

4- Avoid touching your face. This is because your hands touch many surfaces and there's a high possibility of picking up the virus. Once the hands get contaminated, touching the face may provide a path to the virus to enter the body.

5- Ensure that the people around you follow good respiratory hygiene i.e., covering mouth and nose with bent elbow or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Make sure that they immediately dispose of the tissue and wash their hands as the droplets may spread the virus.

6- Avoid contact with anyone and self-isolate even with minor COVID-19 symptoms to protect others from getting infected.

7- Seek medical help in case of fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.

8- Avoid handshakes and hugs. Greet people with a wave, nod or bow.

9- Monitor everyone's health at home for fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and seek medical help in case any symptoms appear.

10- Disinfect the frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, switches, etc.

11- Wear a mask every time you step out of your home.

