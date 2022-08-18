What is Crytpo Gaming? Know how it is used to make money

Crypto Gaming Platform: In a very short time, Cryptocurrency has gained a lot of attention as the advanced blockchain networks are being designed and are improving the whole industry. As the crypto market attracts new and young investors, game developers have also started developing games that are based on blockchain technology. The games that are built upon crypto technology make use of the blockchain. However, before understanding what crypto gaming is, one must understand the concept on which such games are being built.

Read below in detail what is crypto gaming and how the channel is used to make more money.

What is Blockchain?

The games that are built upon crypto gaming technology make use of the Blockchain. At its core, a blockchain is a database or the ledge that stores the information by sharing them along with a network of computers. Once the piece of information is added to the blockchain, it cannot be altered or removed, which makes the network highly secure. Additionally, the database is also available for all the computers that are connected, making sure that there is no central control of information.

What is Crypto Gaming?

Traditional games are centralized. In other words, the characters, skins, weapons and all coding done for a game cannot be used for other games. Whereas, crypto gaming allows everyone associated with the game to own a part of the game. When implied to games, characters and other resources might work with other games. In crypto gaming, users will be able to transfer their rewards and purchases that are made in-game to other games as well.

Crypto Gaming: How does it work?

In traditional gaming and development, all the digital assets such as XP, in-game currency, skins, characters, cars, etc, are owned by the developers. Whereas in a crypto game, the user owns the items that are acquired during progress in a game.

Since such games are developed on blockchain networks, all the connected computers have access to the same amount of information, giving equal power and control to players and creators.

Crypto Games can implement blockchain technology for two purposes. The developers can either create the whole game on the blockchain or they can simply use it for the in-game currency.

Crypto Gaming: How users make money from it?

Crypto gaming is a decentralized form of gaming where the players can own unique in-game assets and sell them for real-world money to anyone who is interested. In other words, the digital assets can be traded for cryptocurrency, which then can be exchanged for real-world money. In brief, crypto games are made by using a computer or partial blockchain system to store the information about unique assets which are completely owned by the players.

