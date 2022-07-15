Wordle Board Game: American toy company Hasbro in partnership with the New York Times (also the owner of board game Wordle) is developing the online free-to-play puzzle word game Wordle into a multiplayer board game known as ‘Wordle: The Party Game’. The iconic brain teaser will be transitioning from phone to board and is expected to be available for purchase from October 2022 onwards while it is available for pre-order for $19.99. Unlike the single-player online game Wordle on the NYT website, the brand new board game ‘Wordle: The Party Game’ is being designed for two to four players aged 14 years and above. As per the press release by Hasbro, the brand new multiplayer board game is going to be perfect for game night with friends and family.

Wordle to turn into multiplayer board game: Key Details

In the board game edition, four different versions are available to play: fast, timed, teams and classic. In each round, a player is designated as the Wordle Host who writes down a Secret Word. Just like the original Wordle game, players get six attempts to guess a five-letter word. But in this game, players are competing against others. The fewer tries a player needs, the fewer points they score. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins. The game comes with a dry-erase Wordle boards and markers.

Check out: How to Play ‘Wordle: The Party Game’

About Wordle

Wordle is a free-to-play online word guessing game that gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Brooklyn-based software engineer formerly at Reddit named Josh Wardle had released the online game Wordle in October 2021. In January 2022, the New York Times purchased the Wordle game for more than $1 million. The online version of Wordle does not require signing up. It can be played on browsers such as Safari and Chrome.'

Each day, the online word-guessing game Wordle sets a secret five-letter word that the players need to guess the secret word in six attempts. There are three coloured blocks to give cues to the players. Green indicates correct placement of the letter, yellow indicates that letter is a part of the secret word but not placed at the right spot. Black indicates that the letter is not part of the Wordle of the day.

Wordle has been the most phenomenal latest addition to the New York Times’ portfolio of logic and word games that has captured its audience since the launch of The Crossword in 1942 followed by Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed, Tiles and Vertex, etc.

