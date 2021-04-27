What are Defence Corridors?

India is one of the top 5 military spenders and one of the emerging defence manufacturing hubs in the world. In order to support the growth of the defence sector and enhance the manufacturing capacity, two Defence Industrial Corridors are being set up in India, one in Uttar Pradesh and another in Tamil Nadu.

Along with promoting Make in India campaign, the Defence Industrial Corridors will catalyse indigenous production of defence and aerospace-related items, thereby reducing our reliance on imports and promoting exports of these items to other countries.

The joint efforts of the Government of India and several private players will help India in realising its goal of self-reliance in defence, generate direct and indirect employment opportunities and spur the growth of private domestic manufacturers, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Start-ups.

The establishment of Defence Industrial Corridors in India was announced in Budget 2018-19. In pursuance of this announcement, the Ministry of Defence identified six nodes in Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor and five nodes in Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor.

In 2020, investments of approximately Rs. 3,700 crore were announced by Ordnance Factory Board (OFB/Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) & Private Industries for Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridors and investment of approximately Rs. 3,100 crore were announced by OFB/DPSUs & private industries for Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor.

Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor

Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor is being set up by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). It consists of the following six nodal points:

1- Agra

2- Aligarh

3- Chitrakoot

4- Jhansi

5- Kanpur

6- Lucknow

As per the official sources, Plug and Play support will be provided to the industries in the corridor having the below-mentioned facilities:

1- Assured water and uninterrupted electricity supply (132 KVA) along with pelican wire fencing boundary wall at the site.

2- Connectivity with 4-lane heavy-duty highway connected with Bundelkhand Expressway and Delhi-Jhansi.

3- Single Window approvals and clearances to Defence and Aerospace (D&A) manufacturing units via Nivesh Mitra (single window system of the state).

4- Labour permits for Defence and Aerospace (D&A) industry for flexible employment conditions.

5- Simple procedures and rationalised regulatory regime with easy reimbursement of incentives and subsidies.

Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor

Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor is being set up by the Government of Tamil Nadu. It consists of the following five nodal points:

1- Chennai

2- Coimbatore

3- Hosur

4- Salem

5- Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu has the below-mentioned strategic advantages, making it a suitable destination for the defence sector:

1- Large coastline having three large government seaports, one large private seaports and 22 minor ports.

2- Tamil Nadu has four international airports at Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, and two domestic airports at Tuticorin and Salem.

3- It is a power surplus state with a renewable energy capacity of 11,113 MW.

4- The capital city Chennai is connected with the world via three submarine cables providing a bandwidth of 14.8 Tbps.

5- It is the largest recipient of Korean Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to India.

