Did you score good in math in school? Prove your skills with these math riddles!

Math has always been a tough subject, and those who used to score well in math were considered super intelligent folks!

Were you one of them? Well, in that case, we are glad you are here!

Here are a few math riddles for you to try! Check if you still are "intelligent folks" or not!

Math Riddle 1:

How many times does the long hand of the clock pass the short hand between midnight one day and midnight the following day? As both hands are together at the starting time of midnight this does not count as a pass.

Math Riddle 2:

How can you make the following equation true by drawing only one straight line: 5+5+5=550 Can you figure it out?







Math Riddle 3:

What number do you get when you multiply all of the numbers on a telephone's number pad?









Math Riddle 4:

You go to the doctor because you are ill, and he prescribes you three pills and tells you to take them every half hour. How long do the pills last you?

Math Riddle 5:

Where can you add 2 to 11 and get 1?









What's up, guys? Ready with your answers? Check them below.

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

ANSWER 1:

21









Math Riddle 2:

ANSWER 2:

Draw a line on the first plus sign to turn it into a 4.

Math Riddle 3:

ANSWER 3:

Zero, because any number multiplied by 0 will always equal 0.

Math Riddle 4:

ANSWER 4:

An hour because the first pill doesn’t take 30 minutes to take.

Math Riddle 5:

ANSWER 5:

On a clock.

Do you still consider yourself intelligent? Well, no worries, we aren't going to spill any beans!

