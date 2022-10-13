Difference between Vitamins and Minerals: Vitamins and minerals are the most essential micronutrients that are necessary for the body to function properly. These micronutrients are not produced in enough amounts in the body and therefore require to be obtained from various food sources.

These minerals are required for the proper functioning of the immune system, healing of wounds, and proper functioning of the bones and organ systems.

The deficiency of these micronutrients gives rise to many diseases in the body. In fact, if there is an overdose of these micronutrients that also causes various disorders in the body.

Therefore, these micronutrients need to be taken in balanced proportions to ensure the proper functioning of the body.

Although both these types of micronutrients are essential for body functions, they are different in properties.

Let us first discuss what vitamins and minerals are.

What are Vitamins?

Vitamins are vital micronutrients that are needed for the proper functioning of the human body. The term “vitamine” was coined by Casimir Funk in 1912.

There are a total of 13 vitamins that are discovered to date which include Vitamin A, Vitamin B-Complex ( consisting of 8 vitamins namely thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, vitamin B-6, vitamin B-12 and folate), Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Vitamin K.

The vitamins are categorised as water and fat-soluble.

What are Minerals?

Minerals are essential micronutrients that are required for the proper functioning of bones, muscles and internal organs such as the heart and kidneys.

Not all minerals are required for body functions, some of the most essential minerals are calcium, potassium, sodium, magnesium and phosphorus.

A deficiency of minerals as well as an overdose of minerals causes several diseases.

Now, we will be taking you through the difference between vitamins and minerals in the following lines.

Difference between Vitamins and Minerals

Parameter Vitamins Minerals Source Vitamins are obtained from animals and plants Minerals are obtained from the earth Type Vitamins are organic in nature Minerals are inorganic in nature Requirement All vitamins are essential for the body Not all minerals are essential for the body Effect of Heat and Light Vitamins are easily destroyed by heat and light Minerals are not easily destroyed by heat and light Classification Vitamins are classified as fat-soluble and water-soluble Minerals are classified as macrominerals and microminerals Number There are 13 vitamins that are necessary for body functions More than 10000 minerals are discovered to date but only around 13 minerals are essential for the body with the most essential being sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium etc Functions Vitamins are essential for developing a healthy immune system, releasing energy from food, maintaining healthy skin and hair Minerals are essential for the functioning of internal organs, blood coagulation, contraction of muscle Examples Examples of vitamins are A, B,C, D, E and K Examples of minerals are iron, calcium, magnesium, sodium and potassium.

Conclusion

Vitamins and minerals are essential for the body and without them, there will be many body functions that will not be completed. They differ in chemical composition and also biological function.

There should be a balanced approach should be taken when obtaining vitamins and minerals from various sources.