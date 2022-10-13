Difference between Vitamins and Minerals

Vitamins and Minerals are essential micronutrients that are necessary for the proper functioning of the body to function. Let us learn about the difference between vitamins and minerals in this article.
Difference between vitamins and minerals
Difference between vitamins and minerals

Difference between Vitamins and Minerals: Vitamins and minerals are the most essential micronutrients that are necessary for the body to function properly. These micronutrients are not produced in enough amounts in the body and therefore require to be obtained from various food sources.

 

These minerals are required for the proper functioning of the immune system, healing of wounds, and proper functioning of the bones and organ systems.

 

The deficiency of these micronutrients gives rise to many diseases in the body. In fact, if there is an overdose of these micronutrients that also causes various disorders in the body.

 

Therefore, these micronutrients need to be taken in balanced proportions to ensure the proper functioning of the body.

 

Although both these types of micronutrients are essential for body functions, they are different in properties. 

 

Let us first discuss what vitamins and minerals are.

 

What are Vitamins?

 

Vitamins are vital micronutrients that are needed for the proper functioning of the human body. The term “vitamine” was coined by Casimir Funk in 1912.

 

There are a total of 13 vitamins that are discovered to date which include Vitamin A, Vitamin B-Complex ( consisting of 8 vitamins namely thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, vitamin B-6, vitamin B-12 and folate), Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Vitamin K.

The vitamins are categorised as water and fat-soluble.

 

What are Minerals?

Minerals are essential micronutrients that are required for the proper functioning of bones, muscles and internal organs such as the heart and kidneys.

 

Not all minerals are required for body functions, some of the most essential minerals are calcium, potassium, sodium, magnesium and phosphorus.

 

A deficiency of minerals as well as an overdose of minerals causes several diseases.

 

Now, we will be taking you through the difference between vitamins and minerals in the following lines.

 

Difference between Vitamins and Minerals

 

Parameter

Vitamins 

Minerals

Source

Vitamins are obtained from animals and plants

Minerals are obtained from the earth

Type

Vitamins are organic in nature

Minerals are inorganic in nature

Requirement

All vitamins are essential for the body

Not all minerals are essential for the body

Effect of Heat and Light

Vitamins are easily destroyed by heat and light

Minerals are not easily destroyed by heat and light

Classification

Vitamins are classified as fat-soluble and water-soluble

Minerals are classified as macrominerals and microminerals

Number

There are 13 vitamins that are necessary for body functions

More than 10000 minerals are discovered to date but only around 13 minerals are essential for the body with the most essential being sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium etc

Functions 

Vitamins are essential for developing a healthy immune system, releasing energy from food, maintaining healthy skin and hair

Minerals are essential for the functioning of internal organs, blood coagulation, contraction of muscle

Examples

Examples of vitamins are A, B,C, D, E and K

Examples of minerals are iron, calcium, magnesium, sodium and potassium.

 

Conclusion

Vitamins and minerals are essential for the body and without them, there will be many body functions that will not be completed. They differ in chemical composition and also biological function.

 

There should be a balanced approach should be taken when obtaining vitamins and minerals from various sources.

FAQ

What are the two types of vitamins?

The two types of vitamins are water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins.

Who discovered vitamins?

Vitamins were discovered by Casimir Funk in 1912.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next