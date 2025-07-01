Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy Biography: Education, Career and Legacy of Former West Bengal CM

Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy was an influential Indian doctor and politician who was born on July 1, 1882, in Patna, India. Dr. Roy became the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, serving from 1948 until he died in 1962.

He played a crucial role in state development. Under his leadership, Western Bengal became one of the main regions of the Indian subcontinent. Dr. Roy was also a respected medical professional, known for his health contributions.

He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1961 for his exceptional service. His legacy is celebrated annually on National Doctors' Day, observed on his birth and death anniversary.

Who was Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy?

Source: ABP

Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, born July 1, 1882, in Patna, was a prominent doctor and politician in India. He pursued his education at Presidency College, Calcutta, and achieved his medical degree from the University of Calcutta.