Earth Day 2022: 31 Inspirational Quotes to Save Our Mother Earth

Earth Day 2022: It is celebrated on April 22nd to remind us that now is the need to shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet. It is necessary to promote harmony with nature and the Earth. It is correctly said that a green future is a prosperous future.

This year's theme is "Invest In Our Planet". It highlights the need to be courageous in preserving and protecting our health, our families, and our livelihood. So, together, we must Invest In Our Planet. There is a need for a partnership for the planet. Time is short, so restore nature and build a healthy planet for our future generations, children, and their children.

Some of the famous slogans on Earth Day are:

Every day is Earth Day.

Pollution is never a solution

If it dies, we die with it.

Clean Earth is happy earth!

Think green, keep it clean.

Earth Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes to Save Our Mother Earth

1. “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” - Albert Einstein

2. "It is our collective and individual responsibility...To preserve and tend to the world in which we all live." - Dalai Lama

3. "The earth does not belong to us. We belong to the earth." - Chief Seattle

4. "Humans: let’s stop burning fossil fuels. Let’s stop killing each other and our planet. Let’s stop merely talking about love; let’s start practising it. We have nothing to lose but our misery” - Peter Kalmus

5. "Let us permit nature to have her way. She understands her business better than we do." - Michel de Montaigne

6. "Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

7. "He is richest who is content with the least, for content is the wealth of nature." - Socrates

8. "Choose only one master—nature." - Rembrandt

9. "Preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known." - Carl Sagan

10. "Only after the last tree has been cut down. Only after the last river has been poisoned. Only after the last fish has been caught, only then will you find that money cannot be eaten." – Unknown

11. "How strange that nature does not knock, and yet does not intrude!"- Emily Dickinson

12. "The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it." - Robert Swan

13. "Tree are a poem the earth writes across the sky. Humanity cuts them down fro paper so we may record our emptiness." – Kahlil Gibran

14. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed." – Mahatma Gandhi

15. "Our task must be to free ourselves by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature and its beauty." - Albert Einstein

16. "Nature to be commanded must be obeyed." - Francis Bacon

17. "For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver." - Martin Luther King Jr.

18. “I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.”

- Mother Teresa

19. “Earth is the holiest place in the Universe, loving the earth, and loving life is the way to generate positive vibrations.” – Amit Ray

20. “The earth has a skin and that skin has diseases; one of its diseases is called man.” - Friedrich Nietzsche

21. “Deforestation is changing our climate, harming people and the natural world. We must, and can, reverse this trend.”- Jane Goodall

22. “A margin of life is developed by Nature for all living things – including man. All life forms obey Nature’s demands – except man, who has found ways of ignoring them” – Eugene M. Poirot

23. “We live on this speck called Earth – think about what you might do, today or tomorrow – and make the most of it.” – Neil deGrasse Tyson

24. "A nation that destroys is soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt

25. “Life comes from the earth and life returns to the earth.” – Zhuangzi

26. “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.” - Seymour Miller & Jill Jackson

27. “You have to hold yourself accountable for your actions, and that’s how we’re going to protect the Earth” – Julia Butterfly Hill

28. “The activist is not the man who says the river is dirty. The activist is the man who cleans up the river." - Ross Perot

29. “You cannot protect the environment unless you empower people, you inform them, and you help them understand that these resources are their own, that they must protect them.” - Wangari Maathai

30. “It’s the little things that citizens do. That’s what will make the difference. My little thing is planting trees.” - Wangari Maathai

31. “To damage the earth is to damage your children.” - Wendell Berry

