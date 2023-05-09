Emotional Intelligence Personality Test: If you like to play fun quizzes to know about yourself, then this personality test is for you! There are over 8 billion people across the globe and each of us has a unique personality. Though many times we might feel that we have similarities with other people, there are still no two people on this planet that are the same. To find out more about who you are and your emotional strengths, you can take different kinds of personality tests. In this personality test, you will be able to know about your emotional intelligence (EQ) level based on the face that looks stressed to you in the picture.

Emotional Intelligence Personality Test: Which face looks stressed to you in the picture?

In simple words, emotional intelligence or emotional quotient (EQ) is defined as the ability to understand and manage your own emotions along with recognizing and influencing the emotions of the people around you. Many experts have suggested that emotional intelligence is more important than IQ for success in life. So, taking up an EQ test is equally important when compared to an IQ test .

Image Source: Bright Side

In this personality test , the face that looks stressed to you reveals your emotional side. You need to do is to choose one of the two faces that you see in the image above and we will tell you what your emotional personality is like. So, if you ever wanted to know your emotional personality traits then this test is meant for you!

Face Number 1 Personality Type - Emotionally Overworked

If you think that face number 1 looks more stressed in the picture, then this means you are emotionally overworked. Your daily activities are making you emotionally exhausted and you need a break from your routine. You can also check your social personality traits with this amazing personality test!

Face Number 2 Personality Type - Emotionally Flexible

If you think that face number 2 looks more stressed in the picture, then this means that you are emotionally flexible. You can regulate one's emotions according to the demands of the context and situation. This also means that you don’t like things set in tone and flexibility is your style. You can also check your leadership personality traits with this unique personality test!